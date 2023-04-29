College basketball rankings: Why UConn remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Adama Sanogo declared for NBA Draft

(*1*)



1. UConn is ranked primary because of their returning core of 4 of the highest six scorers from their 2023 NCAA Tournament-winning workforce, excluding Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo, who’re anticipated to go into the 2023 NBA Draft. Along with a top-five recruiting magnificence, UConn is a robust contender for back-to-back nationwide championships.

2. Purdue is ranked 2nd as a result of they’re returning six in their peak seven scorers from the workforce that received the Big Ten regular-season name, the Big Ten Tournament, and secured a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. CBS Sports National Player of the Year Zach Edey has no longer but introduced his determination, however for now, he’s projected to go back to Purdue.

3. Marquette is ranked 3rd as a result of they’re returning each and every related participant from the workforce that received the Big East regular-season name, the Big East Tournament, and secured a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Shaka Smart has Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones as a core, which is in a position to competing for a countrywide championship.

- Advertisement -

4. Duke is ranked fourth as a result of they’re returning their peak 4 scorers- Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, and Mark Mitchell- from a workforce that completed 10-1 in its ultimate 11 video games and received the ACC Tournament. Duke may be enrolling a top-two recruiting magnificence and is predicted to have one of the gifted groups in the rustic.

5. Miami is ranked 5th as a result of they’re returning 4 starters from the workforce that shared the ACC regular-season name with Virginia and complicated to the 2023 Final Four, excluding Jordan Miller. Miami’s backcourt of Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong is predicted to be probably the most perfect in the rustic.

6. FAU is ranked 6th as a result of they’re returning all 5 starters from the workforce that received the C-USA regular-season name, the C-USA Tournament, and complicated to the 2023 Final Four. FAU is predicted to be the AAC favourite in their first season in their new convention.

- Advertisement -

7. Alabama is ranked 7th as a result of they’re returning 5 in their peak seven scorers from the workforce that received the SEC regular-season name, the SEC Tournament, and secured the No. 1 general seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The handiest exceptions are Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley. Alabama is predicted to copy as SEC champions.

8. Creighton is ranked 8th as a result of they’re returning all avid gamers except for Ryan Nembhard from the workforce that received 24 video games and complicated to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Although Creighton has a couple of avid gamers who would possibly input the NBA Draft, the projection is that they’re going to all keep in Omaha and compete with UConn and Marquette on the peak of the Big East standings.

9. Kansas is ranked 9th as a result of they’re enrolling a top-five recruiting magnificence and returning 3 starters from the workforce that received the Big 12 regular-season name and secured a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Although this rating is also top based totally strictly at the roster, having Bill Self as trainer is never a mistake.

- Advertisement -

10. Michigan St. is ranked 10th as a result of they’re returning 5 in their peak six scorers from the workforce that complicated to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Along with this core, Michigan State has a top-five recruiting magnificence led through five-star possibilities Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears.

11. Houston is ranked 11th as a result of they’re returning 5 in their peak 8 scorers from the workforce that received the AAC regular-season name and secured a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. With the addition of Baylor switch LJ Cryer, Houston must compete for a league name in their first season in the Big 12.

12. Arkansas is ranked 12th as a result of they’re returning 5 in their peak 8 scorers from the workforce that complicated to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Combined with the incoming five-star possibilities Baye Fall and Layden Blocker, plus transfers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle, Eric Musselman has an opportunity to make a fourth immediately Sweet 16.

13. Kentucky is ranked 13th as a result of they’re enrolling the country’s top-ranked recruiting magnificence with 4 five-star possibilities, together with Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, and Aaron Bradshaw, to pair with a returning core headlined through two-time All-(*25*) Oscar Tshiebwe. This roster may just give John Calipari a sensible likelihood to go back to the Final Four for the primary time since 2015.

14. San Diego St. is ranked fourteenth as a result of they’re returning 4 in their peak six scorers from the workforce that received the Mountain West Conference regular-season name, the Mountain West Tournament, and complicated to the championship recreation of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Another MWC name turns out most likely for San Diego State.

15. USC is ranked 15th as a result of they’re returning 4 in their peak six scorers from the workforce that received 22 video games and secured a No. 10 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Trojans also are enrolling a top-15 recruiting magnificence highlighted through five-star guard Isaiah Collier.

16. Tennessee is ranked 16th as a result of they’re returning 3 in their peak 4 scorers from the workforce that secured a No. 4 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and made the Sweet 16. Although handiest Julian Phillips is thought of as a valid NBA prospect, the projection is that he’s going to go back to Tennessee for his sophomore season.

17. Baylor is ranked 17th as a result of they’re returning 4 in their peak six scorers from the workforce that received 23 video games and secured a No. 3 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Although the lack of Keyonte George and LJ Cryer isn’t superb, the coming of five-star guard Ja’Kobe Walter must slightly offset their losses.

18. Texas A&M is ranked eighteenth as a result of they’re returning 4 starters from the workforce that received 25 video games and secured a No. 7 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It is most likely that Texas A&M will make a 2nd immediately commute to the NCAA Tournament.

19. Gonzaga is ranked 19th as a result of they’re returning 5 in their peak seven scorers from the workforce that shared the West Coast Conference name with Saint Mary’s ahead of making the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Although Julian Strawther has no longer decided about his skilled long term, the projection is that he’s going to go back to Gonzaga.

20. UCLA is ranked 20th as a result of they’re returning 3 in their peak seven scorers from the workforce that received the Pac-12 regular-season name and secured a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Combined with their top-15 recruiting magnificence highlighted through four-star guard Sebastian Mack, UCLA must be a Pac-12 contender once more.

21. Saint Mary’s is ranked twenty-first as a result of they’re returning 4 in their peak 5 scorers from the workforce that shared the West Coast Conference name with Gonzaga ahead of securing a…



