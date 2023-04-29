Rams select Stetson Bennett: L.A. grabs former Georgia quarterback in fourth round





The Los Angeles Rams made a shocking select in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft via settling on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett with the No. 128 general select. Despite the percentages being stacked towards him on the NFL degree, Bennett’s spectacular manufacturing in school can’t be not noted. Over the previous two seasons, he threw for 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and proved to be a winner. While he will not be a bodily specimen at 5-foot-11 and 192 kilos, Bennett will be able to expand below Sean McVay as he backs up Matthew Stafford with the Rams.

As Bennett enters the NFL, it is price inspecting his strengths and weaknesses as a prospect, and making an allowance for which groups will be the perfect have compatibility for him. According to his draft profile, Bennett is 25 years outdated and from Atlanta, with a CBS Sports prospect rating of No. 294 general and No. 12 QB, with a score of 67.05 (Role participant). His grade is a C, and he is thought of as an overachiever in school with forged accuracy and athleticism, however unimpressive arm skill and unsightly under-pressure reps. Bennett could also be an older prospect, which limits his upside on the subsequent degree.

When it involves Bennett’s strengths, his endurance in the pocket is notable. He demonstrated consider in his offensive line and the power to waft thru his progressions, even making full-field reads. Bennett’s skill to function outdoor the pocket could also be spectacular, with excellent skill to throw at the run and elude defenders. His accuracy and assertiveness on the intermediate degree stood out, at the side of his noticeably snappy liberate. However, Bennett’s arm energy is reasonable via NFL requirements, and he has proven some issue coping with strain and combatting it evenly. He additionally threw to an abundance of open objectives in school, and his loss of arm skill and downfield accuracy had been obvious when going through athletic groups like Florida.

In phrases of Bennett’s bodily attributes, his peak and weight are not going to fulfill modern day quarterback requirements. He’s indexed at 5-foot-11 and 190 kilos, making him a lot smaller than maximum NFL quarterbacks. Age could also be an element, as Bennett will likely be 26 in October, restricting his upside and attainable for building towards different execs.

In conclusion, whilst Bennett would possibly face many demanding situations coming into the NFL, his manufacturing in school can’t be not noted. Despite his barriers, his strengths in the pocket and talent to function outdoor of it make him an intriguing prospect to expand below Sean McVay and again up Matthew Stafford with the Rams.



