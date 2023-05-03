College basketball coaching changes 2023: Texas, Syracuse, Georgetown, St. John’s lead big list of jobs filled





1. The American Eagles parted tactics with Mike Brennan after he spent a decade on the helm, together with just one look within the NCAA event. Duane Simpkins, with a background in Maryland basketball and serving as an assistant on Kim English’s group of workers at George Mason, used to be logically employed as his alternative.

2. After six years of coaching, the Arkansas State Red Wolves fired Mike Balado, who used to be later changed through Bryan Hodgson. Hodgson was once an assistant trainer in Alabama earlier than getting the head-coaching process. Expectations are top for the brand new trainer in Jonesboro.

3. After seven seasons of main the Army Black Knights, Jimmy Allen used to be changed through Kevin Kuwik, a adorned long-time assistant trainer with a background within the army. Kuwik previously labored at Butler University.

4. Nate James didn’t closing lengthy as the top trainer of Austin Peay, and Corey Gipson used to be briefly employed as his alternative. Gipson’s hiring procedure concerned pushing for a top wage, and the previous Duke assistant has hopes to reinforce Austin Peay’s file with the transfer from the Ohio Valley Conference to the ASUN.

5. The Bowling Green Falcons employed Southern Utah trainer Todd Simon to switch Michael Huger. Huger’s crew struggled to accomplish within the Mountain West convention.

6. Bucknell parted tactics with Nathan Davis after 8 seasons, they usually later employed John Griffin III, who in the past served as Saint Joseph’s affiliate head trainer. Griffin performed for Bucknell and needs to carry the Patriot League championship again to the college.

7. After Jim Whitesell struggled to maintain the good fortune of the Buffalo Bulls, George Halcovage used to be in the end picked to take his position. Halcovage, who helped Villanova win two nationwide titles, used to be employed to lead the crew and create a brand new run of good fortune.

8. CSUN employed Andy Newman as their new trainer after firing Trent Johnson. Newman, from the Division II ranks, might be coaching Division I for the primary time in his occupation.

9. The Coppin State Eagles employed Larry Stewart to switch Juan Dixon as trainer. Dixon struggled right through his time on the college, going 9-23 in his ultimate season. Stewart, an area trainer from UMES and Morgan State, will wish to rebuild this system.

10. After Desmond Oliver’s two-year tenure as trainer, Brooks Savage, who in the past labored as ETSU’s assistant trainer, used to be named his successor. ETSU used to be in the past a success beneath Steve Forbes.

11. Tobin Anderson’s alternative to train at Iona used to be too arduous to move up, leaving Jack Castleberry to fill his vacated place at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

12. After coaching for most effective two seasons, Kim English used to be changed through Tony Skinn. Skinn, a former participant at the program’s Final Four-bound 2006 crew, has garnered coaching revel in within the trade and is predicted to reinforce the crew’s roster.

13. The Eagles changed Brian Burg with Charlie Henry, hoping to carry new lifestyles to the crew. Burg, who most effective coached for 3 years, struggled to offer the Eagles a profitable file.

14. Will Ryan used to be fired after going 2-19 in a problematic season, with Sundance Wicks changing him. Wicks in the past labored as an assistant trainer for Wyoming.

15. G.G. Smith’s alternative on the High Point Panthers used to be Alan Huss, who used to be employed after in the past operating with Creighton. Huss used to be in the long run selected over different assistants who had been introduced the process.

16. The Crusaders changed their trainer, Brett Nelson, with Dave Paulsen. Nelson struggled right through his time at Valporaiso, however the college hopes Paulsen, who in the past coached Bucknell and George Mason, may have extra good fortune.

17. After a disappointing file of 28-88, the Idaho Vandals let move of Zac Claus, changing him with Alex Pribble, a former assistant trainer in Seattle.

18. Carson Cunningham’s five-year stint because the trainer of the Cardinals ended, main Shane Heirman, an assistant from DePaul and Central Michigan, to fill his sneakers.

19. After 3 years at Iona, Rick Pitino made a comeback with the St. John’s Red Storm. Tobin Anderson, his alternative, had a super coaching occupation at a Division II degree earlier than taking up his function at FDU.

20. Antoine Pettway will change Amir Abdur-Rahim as the brand new trainer for the Kennesaw State Owls. Despite a deficient preliminary file, Abdur-Rahim left the crew with their most effective NCAA look in historical past.

21. Lafayette changed Mike Jordan, who have been with the crew for a yr, with Mike McGarvey, a D-III trainer. McGarvey’s fast upward thrust is attributed to his revel in and robust coaching talents.

22. The Manhattan Jaspers fired Steve Masiello, and after an meantime length with RaShawn Stores, John Gallagher used to be employed as his everlasting alternative. Gallagher controlled to take Hartford to its first-ever NCAA Tournament.

23. John Aiken most effective coached for 2 seasons, and he used to be in the long run changed through Will Wade in spite of issues over his involvement in LSU’s cost scandal.

24. Danny Sprinkle’s place at Montana State University used to be filled through Matt Logie. Sprinkle led the crew to 2 a success seasons, however in the long run it used to be now not sufficient to avoid wasting his process.



