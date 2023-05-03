Tori Bowie: US Olympic sprint champion dead at 32







The observe and box global is mourning the lack of Tori Bowie, a three-time (*32*) medallist and two-time global champion. Bowie, who received gold, silver and bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, passed on to the great beyond at the age of 32. No explanation for demise has been given.

Born in Sandhill, Mississippi, Bowie started her athletics occupation as an adolescent and excelled as a sprinter and lengthy jumper. She received the lengthy bounce NCAA championships at the indoor and outside occasions in 2011 whilst attending Southern Mississippi. Bowie’s standout performances got here at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the place she took silver within the 100m and bronze within the 200m, ahead of anchoring the 4x100m staff to gold with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner.

Bowie went on to assert gold within the 100m at the 2017 global championships in London in addition to some other 4x100m gold. Her first main global medal used to be a 100m bronze at the 2015 global championships. “She was a very enthusiastic, sparkling personality,” stated trainer Craig Poole. “She was really fun to work with.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, Bowie used to be discovered dead on 12 January, having no longer been observed or heard from not too long ago. There have been reportedly no indicators of foul play.

News of Bowie’s demise has ended in tributes from the athletics neighborhood on social media. “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace,” wrote Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. US hurdler Lolo Jones tweeted: “Too younger. Gutted to listen to about Tori Bowie. Incredible ability. A good looking runner. I pray for the relief of her circle of relatives, thank your for blessing us together with her. The operating neighborhood mourns an out of this world loss.”

Icon Management, Bowie’s control corporate, posted a tribute on Twitter: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel described Bowie as “a talented athlete” whose “impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Eddie Pells, AP National Writer, contributed to this file.