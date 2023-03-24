Clippers vs. Thunder prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, March 23 best bets by top model

A Western Conference tilt has the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) and the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) squaring off on Thursday night time. With the common season abruptly drawing near the tip, those contests develop into extra a very powerful. The Clippers are recently the 5th seed within the convention standings, whilst Oklahoma City is 8th, simply 1.5 video games at the back of Los Angeles. Paul George (knee) and Norman Powell (shoulder) are out for the Clippers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 4.5-point favourite in the most recent Thunder vs. Clippers odds. The over/beneath for general issues is 231.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Thunder selections, remember to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Thunder vs. Clippers unfold: Los Angeles -4.5

Thunder vs. Clippers Over-Under: 231.5 issues

Thunder vs. Clippers cash line: Los Angeles -180, Oklahoma City +152

OKC: Thunder are 5-1 ATS of their final 6 video games total

LAC: Under is 5-1 in Clippers’ final 6 when their opponent lets in 100 issues or extra of their earlier sport

Featured Game | Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Why the Clippers can quilt



Center Ivica Zubac is a nimble and easy presence within the paint. Zubac has a comfortable contact across the rim whilst being a protected rebounder. The 26-year-old averages 10.6 issues and 10.1 rebounds whilst capturing 62% from the sphere. He has totaled 24 double-doubles during the marketing campaign, together with on March 19 in opposition to the Portland Trail Blazers, when Zubac had 14 issues and 10 forums.

Marcus Morris Sr. is a skilled participant at each ahead spots for the Clippers. Morris has a easy jumper from the mid-range house and downtown. The Kansas product averages 11.4 issues and four.0 rebounds in step with sport. On March 18 as opposed to the Orlando Magic, Morris had 13 issues, 3 rebounds, and two steals.

Why the Thunder can quilt

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander flourishes in coming into the lane and scoring the ball. Gilgeous-Alexander presentations excellent frame keep an eye on and will end across the basket constantly. The Kentucky product could also be disruptive in passing lanes as a defender. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth within the league in issues (31.4) with 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals. On March 19 in opposition to the Phoenix Suns, he racked up 40 issues, 5 forums, and 4 assists.

Guard Josh Giddey supplies Oklahoma City with an elite facilitator who has a top IQ. Giddey excels within the pick out and roll because of his skill to make fast and sensible selections. The 20-year-old leads the staff in each rebounds (7.8) and assists (6.1) with 16.1 issues in step with sport. In the March 14 sport as opposed to the Brooklyn Nets, he had 15 issues, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

