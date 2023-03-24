May 6 joint, general, special, charter and bond election

Get extra election news on KSAT’s Vote 2023 web page.

On May 6, San Antonio citizens is not going to simplest vote for who they wish to constitute them on City Council and within the mayor’s seat, however they’ll make a decision whether or not to amend town charter underneath a sweeping poll proposition.

If handed, San Antonio’s Proposition A would decriminalize abortion and misdemeanor marijuana ownership. It would additionally make some present insurance policies everlasting, just like the cite-and-release program for positive misdemeanors, and would completely ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

A coalition of public advocacy teams, together with ACT 4 SA, accrued greater than the 20,000 required signatures to get the proposed modification at the May poll.

Voters in municipalities as opposed to San Antonio even have races to imagine, as do citizens in seven native faculty districts.

Voter registration and early vote casting dates

The voter registration cut-off date is April 6. Click here to test your voter registration standing.

Early vote casting runs from April 24 via May 2. The closing day to use for a mail-in poll is April 25 (won, no longer postmarked).

The following checklist of things at the poll was once equipped by means of the Bexar County Elections Department. The applicants are indexed within the order they’re going to seem at the poll.

Municipalities

San Antonio

Mayor

Ray Adam Basaldua

Christopher T. Schuchardt

Christopher Longoria

Ron Nirenberg

Michael Idrogo

Armando Dominguez

Gary Allen

Michael Samaniego

Diana Flores Uriegas

Council District 1

Jeremy Roberts

Roberto Rios Ortega

Sukh Kaur

Ernest Salinas

James Matthew Duerr

Lauro Bustamante

Mario Bravo

Kaitlyn Fulk

William T. Lamar-Boone

Council District 2

Rose Requenez Hill

Edward Earl Giles

Patrick Jones

Carla Walker

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

Denise McVea

James M. Guild

Michael John Good

Wendell Carson

Denise Gutierrez

Council District 3

Jayden Muñoz

Phyllis Viagran

Erin Gallegos Reid

Larry La Rose

Council District 4

Adriana Rocha Garcia

Gregorio De La Paz

Council District 5

Arturo Espinosa

Teri Castillo

Rudy Lopez

Council District 6

Irina Rudolph

Melissa Cabello Havrda

Chris Baecker

Council District 7

Sandragrace Martinez

Jacob B. Chapa

Dan Rossiter

Marina Alderete Gavito

Andrew “AJ” Luck

Council District 8

Manny Pelaez

Cesario Garcia

Council District 9

Jarrett Lipman

David Allan Lara

John Courage

Dominique Liu

Council District 10

Madison Gutierrez

Robert Flores

Margaret Sherwood

Rick Otley

Bryan R. Martin

Marc Whyte

Joel Solis

Proposition A

“Shall the city charter be amended to include a justice policy under which the city of San Antonio will “use its available resources and authority to accomplish three goals of paramount importance: first, to reduce the city’s contribution to mass incarceration; second, to mitigate racially discriminatory law enforcement practices; and third, to save scarce public resources for greater public needs” and to “reduce unnecessary arrests and save scarce public resources through a comprehensive set of reforms”, together with: finishing enforcement of low-level marijuana ownership by means of prohibiting law enforcement officials from issuing citations or make arrests for sophistication a or elegance b misdemeanor ownership of marijuana offenses, except for in restricted cases; prohibiting the enforcement of abortion crimes to advertise the reproductive well being, protection, and privateness of all town citizens and mentioning that law enforcement officials shall no longer examine, make arrests, or differently implement any alleged prison abortion, except for in restricted cases; banning no-knock warrants by means of mentioning that law enforcement officials shall no longer download a “no-knock” seek warrant, nor shall they take part in serving a ” noknock” search warrant with other law enforcement agencies and creating additional policies concerning the issuing of warrants; banning chokeholds with no exceptions; requiring police officers to issue citations instead of making arrests for low-level nonviolent crimes defined as possession of controlled substance less than 4 oz, penalty group 2-a (synthetic cannabinoids), class a or b misdemeanor under Texas health and safety code §§ 481.1161(b) (1) & (2), driving while license invalid, class a or b misdemeanor under Texas transportation code § 521.457, theft of property less than $750, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 31.03(e) (2) (a), theft of service less than $750, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 31.04(e) (2), contraband in a correctional facility, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 38.114(c), graffiti, with damage less than $2500, class a or b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 28.08(b) (2) & (3), criminal mischief with damage less than $750, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 28.03(b) (2), and all class c misdemeanors, except class c public intoxication, which shall be addressed in accordance with Texas code of criminal procedure section 14.031; and requiring the San Antonio city council to appoint and provide resources to a justice director, with no previous experience in law enforcement, who will be charged with fulfilling the justice policy by providing a justice impact statement before any city council vote affecting the justice policy and meeting quarterly with community stakeholders to discuss the development of policies, procedures and practices related to the justice policy in open meetings?”

Alamo Heights

Councilmember, Place No. 2

Karl P. Baker

Sarah Reveley

Councilmember, Place No. 1

Mayor

Balcones Heights

Proposition A

“Whether the city of Balcones Heights crime control and prevention district should be continued for 20 years and the crime control and prevention district sales and use tax should be continued for 20 years.”

Council, Place No. 3

Juan Manuel Lecea, Jr

Council, Place No. 4

Mark Saenz

Council, Place No. 5

Miguel C. Valverde

Castle Hills

Alderman, Place No. 2

Robert Wynn

Denise Haley

Mayor

JR Trevino

Alderman, Place No. 3

Kurt May

China Grove

Alderman (Vote for none, one, two or three)

Mark Dubay

Frank Bennett

Larry Keller

Margie Holisky

David Johnson

Mayor

Grey Forest

Councilmember, Place No. 1

Holly Holleway

Michael S. Phillips

Councilmember, Place No. 3

Councilmember, Place No. 5

Helotes

Mayor

Rich Whitehead

Tom Schoolcraft

Council, Place No. 3

Council, Place No. 1

Council, Place No. 3

Council, Place No. 5

Hollywood Park

Council, Place No. 1

Council, Place No. 3

Council, Place No. 5

Kirby

Mayor

Janeshia A. Grider

Christopher “Chris” Garza

Council Member (Vote for none, one, two or three)

Maria D. Lozano

Jessica Zapata Bogardus

Debbie Walczyk

Sally J. Hitt

Susan Street

Joe Molina

Proposition A

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Kirby, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Leon Valley

Council, Place No. 1

Council, Place No. 3

Philip Campos

Danielle Carriere Bolton

Council, Place No. 5

Proposition A

“Whether the city of leon valley crime control and prevention district should be continued for five (5) years and the crime control and prevention district sales tax should be continued for five (5) years.”

Proposition B

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of leon valley, tx at the rate of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent (0.0025000) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Live Oak

Council, Place No. 1

Mendell Morgan

Angela Green

LaTonya Green

Council, Place No. 3

Council, Place No. 5

St Hedwig

Council, Place No. 1

Kirstin Butterworth

Dwayne Padalecki

Council, Place No. 3

Connor A. Fillingim

Caid Franckowiak

Council, Place No. 5

City of Universal City

City Council (Vote for none, one, two or three)

Ashton Bulman

Christina Fitzpatrick

Bernard Rubal

Richard (Dick) Neville

S. Bear Goolsby

Richard Edwards

City of Von Ormy

Mayor

Alex Quintanilla

Casey Homer

Commissioner Place No. 1

Commissioner Place No. 2

School Districts

Alamo Heights ISD

Proposition A

“The issuance of $344,000,000 of bonds by the alamo heights independent school district for school facilities, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”

Proposition B

“The issuance of $17,300,000 of bonds by the alamo heights independent school district for the High School stadium, with priority given to the visitor’s locker room and bleachers and the levying of a tax in payment thereof and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”

Proposition C

“The issuance of $9,700,000 of bonds by the alamo heights independent school district for instructional technology and the levying of a tax in payment thereof and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”

Trustee, Place No. 3

Trustee, Place No. 4

Comal ISD

Proposition A

“The issuance of an amount not to exceed $560,564,863 school building bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district consisting of three new elementary schools, one new Middle School, life bridges facility, campus safety and security, campus infrastructure projects, facilities to support student programs at Canyon High School, Canyon Middle School, Canyon Lake High School, Davenport High School, Mountain Valley Middle School, and Smithson Valley High School, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”

Proposition B

“The issuance of an amount not to exceed $46,094,984 school bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of stadiums with seating capacity of more than 1,000 spectators consisting of bleacher replacement and related infrastructure at Canyon Lake High School; and bleacher expansion and fieldhouse at Davenport High School, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”

Proposition C

Harlandale ISD

Trustee, District No. 5

Elaine Anaya-Ortiz

Guillermo Altamirano

Trustee, District No. 6

Rebecca “Becky” Ruiz

Elizabeth F. Limon

Trustee, District No. 7

Jesse Jay Alaniz

Ricardo Moreno

Judson Independent School District

Trustee, District No. 6, At-Large

Renée Paschall

Laura Stanford

Trustee, District No. 7, At-Large

Trustee, District No. 7, At-Large

Trustee, Single Member District No. 1

Medina Valley ISD

Board Member, Single Member District No. 5

Frank Wolfe

Jason R. Bonney

Board Member, At-Large (Vote for none, one, or two)

Paula Davidson

Jennifer M. Alamos

Donnitta Seay

Blane Nash

Nathan Fillinger

Wayne Rodgers

Proposition A

“The issuance of $376,000,000 of bonds by the Medina Valley Independent School District for school facilities and land (including safety and security, a new high school, a new rotc/ag building at the existing high school, and traffic-flow improvements) and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Northside Independent School District

Trustee, District No. 1

David Salcido

Amy Hoffmann

Trustee, District No. 2

Manuel Garcia

Gerald Lopez

Mary Olison

Trustee, District No. 3

Karla Duran

Vera T. Billingsley

Ty Chumbley

Trustee, District No. 4

George M. Ayala

Kimberly S. Jones

Mathews Ninan

Bobby Blount

Jordan Jo Wagner

Gabriel Lara

Raul Davila

San Antonio Independent School District

Trustee, District No. 2

Mateen A. Diop

Alicia M. Sebastian

Trustee, District No. 5

Stephanie Torres

Norberto “Geremy” Landin

Trustee, District No. 6

Christina Martinez

Valerie Avila

View the total pattern poll beneath: