May 6 joint, general, special, charter and bond election

On May 6, San Antonio citizens is not going to simplest vote for who they wish to constitute them on City Council and within the mayor’s seat, however they’ll make a decision whether or not to amend town charter underneath a sweeping poll proposition.
If handed, San Antonio’s Proposition A would decriminalize abortion and misdemeanor marijuana ownership. It would additionally make some present insurance policies everlasting, just like the cite-and-release program for positive misdemeanors, and would completely ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
A coalition of public advocacy teams, together with ACT 4 SA, accrued greater than the 20,000 required signatures to get the proposed modification at the May poll.
Voters in municipalities as opposed to San Antonio even have races to imagine, as do citizens in seven native faculty districts.
Voter registration and early vote casting dates
The voter registration cut-off date is April 6. Click here to test your voter registration standing.
Early vote casting runs from April 24 via May 2. The closing day to use for a mail-in poll is April 25 (won, no longer postmarked).
The following checklist of things at the poll was once equipped by means of the Bexar County Elections Department. The applicants are indexed within the order they’re going to seem at the poll.
Municipalities
San Antonio
Mayor
-
Ray Adam Basaldua
-
Christopher T. Schuchardt
-
Christopher Longoria
-
Ron Nirenberg
-
Michael Idrogo
-
Armando Dominguez
-
Gary Allen
-
Michael Samaniego
-
Diana Flores Uriegas
Council District 1
-
Jeremy Roberts
-
Roberto Rios Ortega
-
Sukh Kaur
-
Ernest Salinas
-
James Matthew Duerr
-
Lauro Bustamante
-
Mario Bravo
-
Kaitlyn Fulk
-
William T. Lamar-Boone
Council District 2
-
Rose Requenez Hill
-
Edward Earl Giles
-
Patrick Jones
-
Carla Walker
-
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez
-
Denise McVea
-
James M. Guild
-
Michael John Good
-
Wendell Carson
-
Denise Gutierrez
Council District 3
-
Jayden Muñoz
-
Phyllis Viagran
-
Erin Gallegos Reid
-
Larry La Rose
Council District 4
-
Adriana Rocha Garcia
-
Gregorio De La Paz
Council District 5
-
Arturo Espinosa
-
Teri Castillo
-
Rudy Lopez
Council District 6
-
Irina Rudolph
-
Melissa Cabello Havrda
-
Chris Baecker
Council District 7
-
Sandragrace Martinez
-
Jacob B. Chapa
-
Dan Rossiter
-
Marina Alderete Gavito
-
Andrew “AJ” Luck
Council District 8
-
Manny Pelaez
-
Cesario Garcia
Council District 9
-
Jarrett Lipman
-
David Allan Lara
-
John Courage
-
Dominique Liu
Council District 10
-
Madison Gutierrez
-
Robert Flores
-
Margaret Sherwood
-
Rick Otley
-
Bryan R. Martin
-
Marc Whyte
-
Joel Solis
Proposition A
“Shall the city charter be amended to include a justice policy under which the city of San Antonio will “use its available resources and authority to accomplish three goals of paramount importance: first, to reduce the city’s contribution to mass incarceration; second, to mitigate racially discriminatory law enforcement practices; and third, to save scarce public resources for greater public needs” and to “reduce unnecessary arrests and save scarce public resources through a comprehensive set of reforms”, together with: finishing enforcement of low-level marijuana ownership by means of prohibiting law enforcement officials from issuing citations or make arrests for sophistication a or elegance b misdemeanor ownership of marijuana offenses, except for in restricted cases; prohibiting the enforcement of abortion crimes to advertise the reproductive well being, protection, and privateness of all town citizens and mentioning that law enforcement officials shall no longer examine, make arrests, or differently implement any alleged prison abortion, except for in restricted cases; banning no-knock warrants by means of mentioning that law enforcement officials shall no longer download a “no-knock” seek warrant, nor shall they take part in serving a ” noknock” search warrant with other law enforcement agencies and creating additional policies concerning the issuing of warrants; banning chokeholds with no exceptions; requiring police officers to issue citations instead of making arrests for low-level nonviolent crimes defined as possession of controlled substance less than 4 oz, penalty group 2-a (synthetic cannabinoids), class a or b misdemeanor under Texas health and safety code §§ 481.1161(b) (1) & (2), driving while license invalid, class a or b misdemeanor under Texas transportation code § 521.457, theft of property less than $750, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 31.03(e) (2) (a), theft of service less than $750, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 31.04(e) (2), contraband in a correctional facility, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 38.114(c), graffiti, with damage less than $2500, class a or b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 28.08(b) (2) & (3), criminal mischief with damage less than $750, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 28.03(b) (2), and all class c misdemeanors, except class c public intoxication, which shall be addressed in accordance with Texas code of criminal procedure section 14.031; and requiring the San Antonio city council to appoint and provide resources to a justice director, with no previous experience in law enforcement, who will be charged with fulfilling the justice policy by providing a justice impact statement before any city council vote affecting the justice policy and meeting quarterly with community stakeholders to discuss the development of policies, procedures and practices related to the justice policy in open meetings?”
Alamo Heights
Councilmember, Place No. 2
-
Karl P. Baker
-
Sarah Reveley
Councilmember, Place No. 1
Mayor
Balcones Heights
Proposition A
“Whether the city of Balcones Heights crime control and prevention district should be continued for 20 years and the crime control and prevention district sales and use tax should be continued for 20 years.”
Council, Place No. 3
-
Juan Manuel Lecea, Jr
-
Council, Place No. 4
-
Mark Saenz
-
Council, Place No. 5
-
Miguel C. Valverde
Castle Hills
Alderman, Place No. 2
-
Robert Wynn
-
Denise Haley
-
Mayor
-
JR Trevino
-
Alderman, Place No. 3
-
Kurt May
China Grove
Alderman (Vote for none, one, two or three)
-
Mark Dubay
-
Frank Bennett
-
Larry Keller
-
Margie Holisky
-
David Johnson
Mayor
Grey Forest
Councilmember, Place No. 1
-
Holly Holleway
-
Michael S. Phillips
Councilmember, Place No. 3
Councilmember, Place No. 5
Helotes
Mayor
-
Rich Whitehead
-
Tom Schoolcraft
Council, Place No. 3
Council, Place No. 1
Council, Place No. 3
Council, Place No. 5
Hollywood Park
Council, Place No. 1
Council, Place No. 3
Council, Place No. 5
Kirby
Mayor
-
Janeshia A. Grider
-
Christopher “Chris” Garza
Council Member (Vote for none, one, two or three)
-
Maria D. Lozano
-
Jessica Zapata Bogardus
-
Debbie Walczyk
-
Sally J. Hitt
-
Susan Street
-
Joe Molina
Proposition A
“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Kirby, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
Leon Valley
Council, Place No. 1
Council, Place No. 3
-
Philip Campos
-
Danielle Carriere Bolton
Council, Place No. 5
Proposition A
“Whether the city of leon valley crime control and prevention district should be continued for five (5) years and the crime control and prevention district sales tax should be continued for five (5) years.”
Proposition B
“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of leon valley, tx at the rate of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent (0.0025000) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
Live Oak
Council, Place No. 1
-
Mendell Morgan
-
Angela Green
-
LaTonya Green
Council, Place No. 3
Council, Place No. 5
St Hedwig
Council, Place No. 1
-
Kirstin Butterworth
-
Dwayne Padalecki
Council, Place No. 3
-
Connor A. Fillingim
-
Caid Franckowiak
Council, Place No. 5
City of Universal City
City Council (Vote for none, one, two or three)
-
Ashton Bulman
-
Christina Fitzpatrick
-
Bernard Rubal
-
Richard (Dick) Neville
-
S. Bear Goolsby
-
Richard Edwards
City of Von Ormy
Mayor
-
Alex Quintanilla
-
Casey Homer
Commissioner Place No. 1
Commissioner Place No. 2
School Districts
Alamo Heights ISD
Proposition A
“The issuance of $344,000,000 of bonds by the alamo heights independent school district for school facilities, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition B
“The issuance of $17,300,000 of bonds by the alamo heights independent school district for the High School stadium, with priority given to the visitor’s locker room and bleachers and the levying of a tax in payment thereof and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition C
“The issuance of $9,700,000 of bonds by the alamo heights independent school district for instructional technology and the levying of a tax in payment thereof and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Trustee, Place No. 3
Trustee, Place No. 4
Comal ISD
Proposition A
“The issuance of an amount not to exceed $560,564,863 school building bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district consisting of three new elementary schools, one new Middle School, life bridges facility, campus safety and security, campus infrastructure projects, facilities to support student programs at Canyon High School, Canyon Middle School, Canyon Lake High School, Davenport High School, Mountain Valley Middle School, and Smithson Valley High School, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition B
“The issuance of an amount not to exceed $46,094,984 school bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of stadiums with seating capacity of more than 1,000 spectators consisting of bleacher replacement and related infrastructure at Canyon Lake High School; and bleacher expansion and fieldhouse at Davenport High School, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition C
Harlandale ISD
Trustee, District No. 5
-
Elaine Anaya-Ortiz
-
Guillermo Altamirano
Trustee, District No. 6
-
Rebecca “Becky” Ruiz
-
Elizabeth F. Limon
Trustee, District No. 7
-
Jesse Jay Alaniz
-
Ricardo Moreno
Judson Independent School District
Trustee, District No. 6, At-Large
-
Renée Paschall
-
Laura Stanford
Trustee, District No. 7, At-Large
Trustee, District No. 7, At-Large
Trustee, Single Member District No. 1
Medina Valley ISD
Board Member, Single Member District No. 5
-
Frank Wolfe
-
Jason R. Bonney
Board Member, At-Large (Vote for none, one, or two)
-
Paula Davidson
-
Jennifer M. Alamos
-
Donnitta Seay
-
Blane Nash
-
Nathan Fillinger
-
Wayne Rodgers
Proposition A
“The issuance of $376,000,000 of bonds by the Medina Valley Independent School District for school facilities and land (including safety and security, a new high school, a new rotc/ag building at the existing high school, and traffic-flow improvements) and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Northside Independent School District
Trustee, District No. 1
-
David Salcido
-
Amy Hoffmann
Trustee, District No. 2
-
Manuel Garcia
-
Gerald Lopez
-
Mary Olison
Trustee, District No. 3
-
Karla Duran
-
Vera T. Billingsley
-
Ty Chumbley
Trustee, District No. 4
-
George M. Ayala
-
Kimberly S. Jones
-
Mathews Ninan
-
Bobby Blount
-
Jordan Jo Wagner
-
Gabriel Lara
-
Raul Davila
San Antonio Independent School District
Trustee, District No. 2
-
Mateen A. Diop
-
Alicia M. Sebastian
Trustee, District No. 5
-
Stephanie Torres
-
Norberto “Geremy” Landin
Trustee, District No. 6
-
Christina Martinez
-
Valerie Avila
View the total pattern poll beneath:
