Clemson’s Garrett Riley leads 2023 college football coordinators poised to emerge as head coaching candidates





In the sector of college football, the 2022 coaching carousel was once much less dramatic when put next to the former 12 months’s notable strikes, together with Brian Kelly’s transition to LSU, Lincoln Riley’s switch to USC, and Mario Cristobal’s transfer to Oregon. Despite this, there have been nonetheless a number of actions throughout the Power Five ranks, and a few coordinators landed head coaching positions in famend faculties.

Illinois’ defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was once employed by means of Purdue after main the Fighting Illini’s protection to a a success marketing campaign. Oregon’s offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was once employed by means of Arizona State after a a success season within the Dan Lanning generation, which helped the Ducks safe ten wins. Mississippi State employed defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, lengthy identified as a emerging celebrity, to lead this system after Mike Leach’s departure.

Coordinators receiving peak positions has been an ongoing development that persisted within the 2021 cycle. Power Five head coaching jobs got to coordinators such as Brent Pry (Virginia Tech), Tony Elliott (Virginia), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Brent Venables (Oklahoma), Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), and Mike Elko (Duke). Although their effects had been blended, Lanning and Elko exceeded expectancies, whilst Freeman had a a success first season in South Bend, Indiana.

As the 2023 season approaches, six coordinators stand out as imaginable candidates for Power Five head coaching positions come November and December. Clemson’s offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has already confirmed himself to be a emerging celebrity at 33 years outdated and tasked with revitalizing the Tigers’ offense. Michigan’s Jesse Minter, who displayed elite defensive talents, is a promising head coaching candidate given his in depth revel in with NFL and SEC groups. Miami’s Shannon Dawson is anticipated to make a reputation for herself this season after 4 years with Houston, and if her hiring leads to vital development with the Hurricanes, she may just change into a head coaching candidate. Washington’s Ryan Grubb may be observed as a viable candidate due to his a success paintings with Michael Penix Jr., his reference to Washington trainer Kalen DeBoer, and his confirmed skills to lead a top-ranked offense. Maryland’s Josh Gattis additionally stands proud as a possible candidate due to his spectacular resume, whilst Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator, is already thought to be probably the most game’s absolute best offensive minds.

In conclusion, those six coordinators are price retaining a watch as doable Power Five head coaching candidates within the upcoming years. Only time will inform whether or not they’ll be as a success as their predecessors.



