2023 NBA Western Conference finals odds, Game 4 time: Nuggets vs. Lakers picks, predictions by proven expert





The Denver Nuggets are set to stand the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the best-of-seven 2023 NBA Western Conference finals on Monday in Los Angeles. The Nuggets, who’ve a document of 53-29, these days cling a commanding lead within the collection after their 119-108 victory on Saturday. As the highest seed within the West for the primary time of their franchise historical past, the Nuggets wish to make historical past by profitable their first postseason collection towards the Lakers. However, the Lakers, with a document of 43-39 and the 7th seed within the convention, were sturdy at house this season with a 6-1 document in playoff video games at Crypto.com Arena after completing the steady season with a 23-18 house document.

Tipoff for the sport is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the all time regular-season collection 113-76 and feature a 25-11 edge in postseason matchups. The newest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook have the Lakers as a 3-point favourite, with the over/beneath for overall issues scored set at 224.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Nuggets selections, it can be smart to take a look at what proven SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein has to mention.

Here are the NBA traces and tendencies for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

– Nuggets vs. Lakers unfold: Lakers -3

– Nuggets vs. Lakers over/beneath: 224.5 issues

– Nuggets vs. Lakers cash line: Nuggets +130, Lakers -155

– DEN: The Nuggets are 4-1 towards the unfold of their final 5 video games following a straight-up win over greater than 10 issues

– LAL: The Lakers are 6-1 ATS of their final seven house video games

The Lakers will probably be taking a look to hide the unfold with the assistance of small ahead LeBron James, who has registered 3 consecutive double-doubles, together with 23 issues, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds of their most up-to-date sport. Power ahead Anthony Davis has additionally been enjoying smartly, with 4 consecutive double-doubles and a up to date 28-point, 18-rebound effort.

On the opposite hand, the Nuggets will probably be taking a look to hide the unfold with the assistance of their dominating middle Nikola Jokic, who completed with 24 issues, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds in the newest sport. He has registered 4 triple-doubles prior to now 5 playoff video games. Point guard Jamal Murray has additionally been enjoying smartly, connecting on 51.7% of his box targets in the newest sport and averaging just about 8 extra issues within the postseason than he did throughout the steady season.

