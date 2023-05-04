Citadel star Priyanka Chopra recalls her father’s strict restrictions, ‘No windows, no jeans…’

Priyanka Chopra is selling Citadel allotting interviews opening up about her lifestyles greater than ever. The actress has been sharing deets about her surrogacypar disparity in Bollywood extra. And in a contemporary interviewPriyanka Chopra mentioned her candy 16 age. In a podcast interview with Howard SteinPriyanka recalls how her father Dr Ashok Chopra used to be furious when she returned from America had a rather tricky puberty time. Priyanka Chopra’s father made some laws after she got here again to India.

Priyanka Chopra talks about having restrictions on the age of 16

Priyanka Chopra seemed on Howard Stein’s display by which she unfolded like by no means earlier than her statements are going viral in leisure news. Howard requested her about her puberty segment having heard in regards to the restrictions that her father Ashok Chopraputting bars on her window. Howard asks Priyanka teasingly about how scorching she used to be to have boys chasing her. The actress laughed out loud at that. Priyanka recalls that she used to be in America learning highschool. She had two braids when she got here again to Indiahe used to be tremendous paranoid.

Priyanka had were given her hair blown out with a view to glance cool. The actress stocks that she got here again a bit of bit extra ladies than her father had expected. Priyanka stocks that she were peacocking like she were peacocking in America she had boys following her. The Jee Le Zaraa actress shared {that a} boy had jumped into her balcony at night time that is when he slightly barred her home windows. He confiscated her denims requested her to put on best Indian garments. The actress recalls taking his free shirts unfolded the buttons Also tied a knot close to the waist.

Priyanka Chopra recalls being boastful feeling invincible

Priyanka stocks that she didn’t understthe gravity of the location again then now when she seems again at her previous yearsshe wonders how the hell she were given away with the whole lot. The actress says that again then she felt invincible felt that she would break out with the whole lot. When the boy jumped on her balconyshe stocks that her father put laws on her. “I was so arrogant vain in those two years of my life. Especially when I came back to India,” she unearths.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra right here:

In the meantimePriyanka is lately revelling within the a success premiere of Citadel.



