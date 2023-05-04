Grassley, Comer allege bribery scheme involving Biden and demand documents from FBI

Two most sensible congressional Republicans, House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, have demanded information from the FBI about an alleged bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden. The lawmakers have issued a subpoena to FBI Director Christopher Wray to supply a record containing information in regards to the allegation. In their letter to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Comer and Grassley stated that they’d gained information from a whistleblower that “describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

The subpoena orders Wray to supply all FD-1023 bureaucracy that comprise the time period “Biden,” created or changed in June 2020. Grassley and Comer have said that there’s sufficient “specificity” within the allegation to decide its veracity, however “it remains unclear what steps, if any, were taken to investigate the matter” through the DOJ and FBI.

However, Ian Sams, the White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, pushed aside the allegations as an “unfounded political attack” through Republicans towards President Biden and his circle of relatives, claiming, “he has offered an unprecedented level of transparency, releasing a total of 25 years of tax returns to the American public.”

The FBI showed receiving the subpoena and has no additional remark. Comer is main an investigation into the alleged influence-peddling through the Biden circle of relatives. Republican lawmakers have interested in any doable ties between President Biden, his son Hunter, and China of their investigation. Last month, Comer launched information indicating that from 2015-2017, President Biden’s members of the family, together with Hunter, have been paid $1.6 million through a Chinese power corporate. Comer’s subpoena offers the FBI till May 10 to supply any related documents.

Rob Legare, Catherine Herridge, Jim Axelrod, Andy Bast, and Michael Kaplan contributed to this document.

