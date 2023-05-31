Chris Christie to enter 2024 presidential race





According to contemporary experiences via CBS News, former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, will formally unveil his plan to enter the 2024 presidential race in New Hampshire subsequent week. This news has been showed via CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent, Ed O'Keefe. It is assumed that the announcement shall be met with a lot anticipation and pleasure from his supporters, in addition to most of the people. In the approaching days, we will be able to be expecting a flurry of task and media protection surrounding this pivotal second in American politics.


