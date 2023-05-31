Priceless painting looted by Nazis during World War II returns to Poland from Japan

Poland’s tradition minister, Piotr Glinski, proper, adresses the media during a press convention in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Glinski mentioned {that a} treasured sixteenth century painting “Madonna with Child,” attributed to Alessandro Turchi, that was once looted from a personal Polish assortment by Nazi Germany during World War II has been present in Japan and returned to Poland’s possession. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Authorities in Poland say {that a} invaluable sixteenth century Italian painting that was once looted by Nazi Germany during World War II has been present in Japan and returned

WARSAW, Poland — A invaluable sixteenth century Italian painting that was once looted by Nazi Germany during World War II and found out in Japan has been returned to Poland, government in Warsaw mentioned Wednesday.

The “Madonna with Child” attributed to Alessandro Turchi, is the most recent of a few 600 looted inventive items that Poland has effectively repatriated. More than 66,000 so-called warfare losses stay unaccounted for. The painting was once passed over during a rite at Poland’s Embassy in Tokyo Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Culture Minister Piotr Glinski advised newshounds in Warsaw that the baroque painting was once at the Nazis’ checklist of the 521 most respected items of artwork a number of the tens of 1000’s of works of art that they looted once they occupied Poland between 1939-45.

He mentioned it was once “not easy” to give an explanation for the historical past in the back of the looted works in addition to the desire for his or her go back. But he mentioned the “Madonna with Child” was once returned following negotiations with the Japanese facet and the “Mainichi Auction Inc. as well as the person who was in possession of the painting have decided to return it to Poland, without any costs.”

Agata Modzelewska, head of the ministry’s department for restitution of culture items, said the Polish side always stresses in negotiations that returning looted art is “the best moral and ethical gesture.”

- Advertisement -

The painting was identified by ministry experts at an auction in Tokyo in 2022. It comes from a collection of Poland’s 18th century aristocrat Stanislaw Kostka-Potocki. In 1823, the painting was listed among art works belonging to another Polish aristocrat, Henryk Lubomirski, in the town of Przeworsk. It was looted during the war and was sold at a New York auction in the late 1990s.

“More and more of the looted objects are appearing at auctions because the memory (of their past) has weakened and the persons who are in their possession now do not have the full knowledge or are not aware of where the artwork is coming from,” Modzelewska told The Associated Press.

Poland has for many years actively sought to repatriate artwork looted during the warfare by the Nazis and Soviet troops.