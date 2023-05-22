Chiyaan Vikram clarifies on Anurag Kashyap’s claim of reaching out to him for Kennedy; latter responds : Bollywood News

Director Anurag Kashyap his upcoming noir-police drama are within the headlines for more than a few reasonsincluding its screening on the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Apart from thisthe filmmaker lately said that he reached out to Kennedy‘s namesake Chiyaan Vikram for the movie. However, he claimed that the latter didn’t reply. On Mondaythe South big name dropped a rationalization tweet at the subject.

Chiyaan Vikram clarifies on Anurag Kashyap’s claim of reaching out to him for Kennedy; latter responds

For the unversedKashyap printed that the movie was once to start with written with in style South celebrity Chiyaan Vikram in mindas his nickname is Kennedy. In an interview with Film Companion right through the Cannes Film FestivalKashyap expressed that he had reached out to Vikrambut gained no reaction. Consequentlyhe approached Rahul Bhat for the rolewho enthusiastically authorized devoted 8 months of his existence to the movie.

Coming again to Vikram’s tweethe wrote“Dear @anuragkashyap72 Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to youI called you myself immediately explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active my number had changed almost 2 years before that. As I said during that phone callI’m very excited for your film Kennedy even more so because it has my name. I wish you great times ahead.”

Replying to the National Award-winning actorAnurag clarified the location relating to his previous feedback. He defined that when finding out from some other actor that he have been making an attempt to touch Chiyaan VikramVikram for my part referred to as him they found out that there have been a mix-up with their WhatsApp numbers. Vikram expressed hobby in studying the scriptbut unfortunatelyat that timethey had been already locked only a month clear of the capturing.

Kashyap discussed that Vikram graciously gave his blessings for the movie to be named Kennedy. He emphasised that his previous interview was once merely concerning the backstory of how the movie got its identify there was once little need for any overreaction. He additionally confident that each he Chiyaan Vikram have a long-standing relationshipdating again to the times sooner than Sethuthey’re not going to retire with out participating on a mission in combination.

