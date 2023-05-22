Lawsuit: New York City hospital covered up abuse by star doctor convicted of rape

A significant New York City hospital left out a star doctor’s rampant sexual abuse of sufferers, turning a blind eye to what he was once doing to them at the back of closed exam-doom doorways as a result of his thriving ache observe was once producing such a lot cash, in keeping with a lawsuit filed Monday.

Officials at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Manhattan knew Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was once a serial abuser however did not document him to legislation enforcement or licensing government for greater than a decade, nor did they warn long term employers in regards to the danger he posed, 19 former sufferers allege in courtroom paperwork.

“By pursuing this lawsuit, these brave survivors seek accountability for the devastation that they and others have suffered and continue to endure,” said John Pumphrey, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

Mount Sinai Beth Israel had no immediate comment on the allegations. The 799-bed teaching hospital, on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, employed Cruciani between 2001 and 2014.

The pain doctor killed himself at New York’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex last August after a jury convicted him of 12 criminal counts, including rape. All six women who testified against Cruciani at his criminal trial are plaintiffs in the civil suit brought against the hospital, its parent health system and Cruciani’s estate.

The claim was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, a recent state law that opened a one-year window for adult survivors to sue over sexual abuse that took place years or even decades ago.

Cruciani was a renowned, Ivy League-trained neurologist who specialized in rare, debilitating syndromes. He exploited patients who were desperate for relief from chronic pain, overprescribing powerful painkillers “to control his patients, facilitate his sexual assaults, and trap them,” the go well with mentioned.

The abuse was an “open secret” among Cruciani’s colleagues, the suit said, with a nurse practitioner once telling a patient that Cruciani “can get very handsy, so watch yourself,” and Cruciani’s direct manager admitting the neurologist “had an impulse keep watch over downside” and “couldn’t control himself.” A nurse even walked in on Cruciani while he was exposing himself to a patient but did not report it, the lawsuit said.

Over the years, at least 13 patients reported Cruciani’s misconduct to various staff members and officials at the hospital, but the hospital “concealed and covered up multiple complaints about Cruciani’s misconduct within its organization to continue to reap substantial revenue from Cruciani’s patients and their insurers,” the suit said.

Tanisha Johnson, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement released by her lawyer that the hospital “did nothing to protect us, help us or even acknowledge us.”

Cruciani’s misconduct first came to the public’s attention in 2017, in Philadelphia, where he was chief neurologist at Drexel University’s medical school and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor groping counts involving seven patients.

At the time of his death, Cruciani had also been scheduled to go on trial on federal charges that he attacked patients at offices in New York, Philadelphia and Hopewell Township, New Jersey. He also was facing state charges in New Jersey.

“The hospitals that employed Cruciani have as much blood on their hands as he did,” mentioned Hillary Tullin, any other plaintiff and previous affected person of Cruciani.

The Associated Press does no longer normally establish individuals who say they’re survivors of sexual attack except they grant permission, which Tullin and Johnson have achieved.