Chipotle Offers One-Day Deal For Customers Wearing Hockey Jerseys

Stars fans can double up tonight at Chipotle, as the Mexican-themed restaurant celebrates the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Chipotle is inviting patrons to wear their favorite hockey jersey for its Wear Your Hockey Jersey program. Customers donning a jersey on May 23 after 3 p.m. will receive a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal on entrees.

“Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer for Chipotle.

Each free item requires the purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. The deal is dine-in only. The BOGO offer is subject to availability and limited to five free menu items per check.

Chipotle is a longtime supporter of the NHL and hockey across North America. Since 2018, Chipotle has been the title sponsor of the Chipotle USA Hockey Youth National Championships. The company has also supported men’s and women’s U.S. National Teams.

In 2021, Chipotle signed a deal with the NHL to become its official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant. The brand’s logo will be featured in a corner in-ice brand position for every game during the playoffs.

“As a longtime favorite among the hockey community, Chipotle continues to serve up real food to fans and athletes alike on their collective mission to have their teams hoist the Stanley Cup,” said Brandt.

The Dallas Stars will host the Vegas Golden Knights tonight in game three of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Conference Finals. The Stars are currently down 2-0 to the Knights in the best-of-four series. Tonight’s game will begin at 7 p.m.

The Dallas Stars have only won the Stanley Cup once in franchise history in 1999. The team’s most successful bid in recent years was in 2020 when the Stars lost in the final round.

