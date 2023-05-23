LeBron James says he shot Carmelo Anthony’s retirement video a week before the announcement was made

Carmelo Anthony, after taking part in for 19 seasons in the NBA, has introduced his retirement, making LeBron James the simplest lively participant from the 2003 NBA Draft elegance. After the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets, James stated he was now not shocked through Anthony’s retirement, as he had shot a video a week in the past.

“I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen cause I shot the video a week ago,” James stated, including humorously about folks doubting him and the memes round it. “So people will probably think I’m lying about that too, huh? I shot the video like a week ago so I already knew the announcement was coming. I just didn’t know which game and it happened today. But it’s still bittersweet.”

James and Anthony had been shut buddies since before their NBA careers and performed in opposition to every different in highschool. Motivated through their moms, they driven every different to make it to the league.

“I believe we were a driving force for one another. We were locked at the hip since high school, you guys saw that when we got to the NBA,” James stated, reminiscing about their lengthy talks outdoor of lodge rooms.

The 2003 NBA Draft elegance noticed notable gamers like Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Kendrick Perkins, and Luke Walton, amongst others. James was decided on as the No. 1 general select through the Cleveland Cavaliers, whilst Anthony was picked No. 3 through the Denver Nuggets.

Years in the past, when the Cavs did not make the playoffs after James’ first 12 months, he went to Denver to look at Anthony’s first playoff sport.

“You could look that up, too, just in case you think I’m lying about that, too,” James joked. “Definitely just a bittersweet moment today to see one of my great friends, I never like to say call it quits, just to say that it’s an amazing run. An amazing accomplishment. An amazing career. And you know we just we’ll always be joined at the hip no matter what.”