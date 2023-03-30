Children’s Board of Hillsborough County hosts town halls for funding input

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County is webhosting a sequence of town corridor conferences during the county in anticipation of primary funding releases in 2024 and 2025.

“It’s your dollar, it’s your services and they’re universal service, so they’re services for everyone,” stated Kelley Parris, Executive Director of the Children’s Board.

These are the assembly dates to this point:

South County at Firehouse Cultural Center, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12: Central Tampa on the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Children’s Board budget 110 other techniques and products and services to toughen youngsters and households in Hillsborough County.

Input from those town halls will lend a hand leaders work out learn how to make investments in the neighborhood.

“It is extremely important to get community input because we can’t assume we know what the community needs. Because when you look at the community of Town ‘N Country and the community of Wimauma, those needs are very different,” stated Parris.

“Hillsborough being such a large county, you know, we know we need to hear from the citizens of Hillsborough County in order to develop those services,” she added.

The input from those town corridor conferences will pressure precisely the place the cash is going over the following couple of years.

“So we can drill down to zip codes. So if it’s 33619, 33610, and then we can develop programming in those specific zip codes,” stated Parris.

Leaders wish to listen from as many of us as imaginable, together with folks, caregivers, and trade leaders.

“Get out there. Let us know what your needs are and we will do everything we can to meet those needs in your area. We want to meet the needs where you are, not necessarily that you have to travel to get your needs met,” stated Parris.