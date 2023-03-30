- Advertisement -

Laura Muir’s preparation for next summer season’s Olympics were hit after falling out with her coach Andy Young.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist and her British middle-distance team-mate Jemma Reekie have each flown house from a coaching camp in Potchefstroom, South Africa following a row with their long-term mentor.

Muir and Reekie are actually coaching at Loughborough University, the place they’re being supported through UK Athletics.

If the Scottish duo come to a decision they may be able to longer paintings with Young, they’re going to be left on the lookout for a brand new coach just 15 months before the Games in Paris.

A UK Athletics spokesperson stated: ‘We can confirm that Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie left their altitude training location last week to return home to the UK.

Laura Muir (above) has fallen out with her coach Andy Young ahead of next summer’s Olympics

Her British team-mate Jemma Reekie, 25, finished fourth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics

‘World-class programme staff and services are continuing to work with both athletes to ensure they receive the support they require as they review their training and competition programmes for the season ahead.’

Muir, 29, has been coached through Young since 2011 and long past directly to win medals in the 1500 metres on the Olympics, World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games. Reekie, 25, completed fourth in the 800m on the Olympics in Tokyo.

When reached in South Africa, Young stated: ‘There was no bust-up. I think you would find the girls were worried about my health if you spoke to them.

‘They felt I wasn’t looking after myself properly, maybe thought pressure was getting to me. I’d say they were reading too much into it.’