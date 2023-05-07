Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco played in Super Bowl with a broken hand and torn labrum, per report

According to USA Today, Isiah Pacheco, the working again for the Kansas City Chiefs, played in Super Bowl LVII with a broken hand and a torn labrum in spite of the demanding situations it posed in opposition to the Eagles’ protection.

The working again have been dealing with the torn labrum for a important length in his rookie season, and he suffered the hand damage in the AFC Championship Game victory over the Cincinnati Chiefs. He had separate surgical procedures to deal with each accidents in a while after the Super Bowl.

- Advertisement -

Last season, Pacheco did not let his accidents obstruct his efficiency, speeding for 76 yards and a landing on simply 15 carries in a 38-35 victory for the Chiefs. In general, together with the playoffs, he ran for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns on 207 carries. The Chiefs went 13-1 final season when Pacheco used to be in the beginning lineup.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke extremely about Pacheco right through Super Bowl week, mentioning that he had all of the ability he had to be a mainstay for the workforce for a longer length.

Pacheco has been operating arduous to heal his frame and toughen his sport right through the low season. He supposed to get rid of distractions and turn out to be extra enthusiastic about his craft to move onto the level and achieve the extent he desires to reach.

- Advertisement -

“As a seventh-round pick, I always had something to prove, for the doubters,” Pacheco not too long ago advised ESPN. “If you dream big, you could go get it, go grab it. That’s something I always had in mind of being on this stage, on this level. It feels unreal, but it’s real and it’s here and so I have to embrace it.”