Texas Chicago 94, Dallas 88 By accuratenewsinfo May 29, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Percentages: FG .405, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Ogunbowale 4-12, Siegrist 2-2, Sabally 1-2, Howard 1-3, Dangerfield 1-4, Joens 0-1, Burton 0-5).- Advertisement - Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.- Advertisement - Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard 2, Dickey). Turnovers: 10 (Howard 4, Ogunbowale 3, Dangerfield, Sabally, Siegrist). Steals: 8 (Ogunbowale 2, Siegrist 2, Burton, Howard, Joens, Sabally).- Advertisement - Technical Fouls: None. Min FG FT Reb A PF PTS CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Copper 32:13 8-19 0-0 5-7 2 2 16 Smith 27:57 4-8 5-7 3-12 6 3 14 E.Williams 23:40 1-5 0-0 1-1 0 2 2 Mabrey 33:57 7-17 6-7 2-5 8 4 23 C.Williams 32:05 4-10 3-4 1-11 5 0 12 Koné 23:23 3-5 4-4 2-6 2 5 10 Evans 21:45 6-9 1-1 0-1 0 0 14 Anigwe 5:00 1-2 1-2 1-1 1 1 3 Totals 200:00 34-75 20-25 15-44 24 17 94 Percentages: FG .453, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Mabrey 3-6, C.Williams 1-2, Evans 1-3, Smith 1-5, Copper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, E.Will Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleBill restricting sexually explicit performances in front of children heads to the governorNext articleNeighbors fearful after man allegedly raped 80-year-old Florida woman with cancer More articles May 28, 2023 – PBS News Weekend full episode May 29, 2023 Bill restricting sexually explicit performances in front of children heads to the governor May 29, 2023 Texas Rangers show proof of concept with series win in Baltimore May 29, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Teen dies, another injured in shooting outside Atlanta high school following graduation party: Police May 29, 2023 Ken Paxton impeachment fight exposes deep fissures among Texas Republicans May 29, 2023 Chris Sununu will decide on 2024 presidential bid ‘in the next week or two’ – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports May 29, 2023 May 28, 2023 – PBS News Weekend full episode May 29, 2023 Gunfire erupts at party in Moreno Valley; 4 people shot May 29, 2023