Monday, May 29, 2023
Texas

Chicago 94, Dallas 88

Percentages: FG .405, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Ogunbowale 4-12, Siegrist 2-2, Sabally 1-2, Howard 1-3, Dangerfield 1-4, Joens 0-1, Burton 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard 2, Dickey).

Turnovers: 10 (Howard 4, Ogunbowale 3, Dangerfield, Sabally, Siegrist).

Steals: 8 (Ogunbowale 2, Siegrist 2, Burton, Howard, Joens, Sabally).

Technical Fouls: None.

Min FG FT Reb A PF PTS
CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Copper 32:13 8-19 0-0 5-7 2 2 16
Smith 27:57 4-8 5-7 3-12 6 3 14
E.Williams 23:40 1-5 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Mabrey 33:57 7-17 6-7 2-5 8 4 23
C.Williams 32:05 4-10 3-4 1-11 5 0 12
Koné 23:23 3-5 4-4 2-6 2 5 10
Evans 21:45 6-9 1-1 0-1 0 0 14
Anigwe 5:00 1-2 1-2 1-1 1 1 3
Totals 200:00 34-75 20-25 15-44 24 17 94

Percentages: FG .453, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Mabrey 3-6, C.Williams 1-2, Evans 1-3, Smith 1-5, Copper 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, E.Will

