Chelsea legend Petr Cech eyes an ICE HOCKEY title with the Chelmsford Chieftains

Not content material with 14 primary trophies in a glittering soccer occupation, Petr Cech may just now upload every other piece of silverware in Ice Hockey.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal guy has been named within the Chelmsford Chieftains squad for the general National League Division One South Cup after taking on the game following his retirement from soccer in 2019.

He joined Guildford Phoenix simply 4 months after taking part in his ultimate Arsenal sport, the Europa League ultimate, ahead of switching to the Cheiftans remaining 12 months.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Cech performs as a goaltender; Ice Hockey’s identical of the placement during which he stored a report 202 Premier League blank sheets.

The 40-year-old loved an illustrious occupation in English soccer, successful 4 Premier League titles, a Champions League and 5 FA Cups.

Petr Cech is eyeing an Ice Hockey title because the Chelmsford Chieftains goaltender

Cech (left) made his first Ice Hockey look for Guidford Pheonix simply months after his ultimate sport for Arsenal

That revel in seems to be creating a distinction in his Ice Hockey occupation, as Chelmsford captain Callum Burnett advised BBC Essex: ‘He’s introduced an component of calmness and has joined in with the gang smartly.

‘In his previous couple of video games, he is been in point of fact spectacular so we are glad to have him in there, and we believe him. He’s a in point of fact attention-grabbing man to be round.

‘He’s no longer awkward across the guys. We have amusing and a funny story and it is an honour to have somebody that prestigious at the crew.

‘We perceive the place he is been and his previous, however he understands it is a other recreation, that is our sport and it is very other to soccer. He provides us phrases of knowledge and all of us recognize them.’

The Cheiftans will face Invicta Dynamos in a two-legged house and away ultimate over the weekend.

They completed degree on issues within the league, however the Dynamos are available in with a slight merit after successful all 4 league conferences between the perimeters this season.