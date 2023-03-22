Plano crime ring: 11 arrested for thefts at retail stores

More than $15,000 in stolen products used to be recovered, police say.

PLANO, Texas — Eleven other people were arrested after police carried out an operation on an alleged crime ring that centered primary retail stores, officers in Plano introduced Monday.

Plano police mentioned the operation additionally ended in the restoration of over $15,000 in stolen products.

The arrests took place on Friday, March 17, and concerned incidents at a number of other retail stores, police mentioned.

A complete of 8 other people have been arrested for two separate thefts at the Burlington Coat Factory on Preston Road. In each circumstances, the suspects have been stuck with different stolen products of their cars, as neatly.

Police mentioned 4 of the 8 suspects dedicated a robbery of $491.80 at the Burlington retailer and have been additionally stuck with $3,473.90 in stolen pieces of their car.

As for the opposite 4 suspects, police mentioned they stole $2,685.98 in pieces from Burlington. When police carried out a site visitors forestall at the suspects, officials additionally discovered about $8,200 in stolen products from different outlets within the car, consistent with police.

All 8 suspects have been charged with enticing in arranged crime (robbery).

Police mentioned 3 extra other people have been arrested and charged for different thefts: One for allegedly stealing $164.53 in pieces at a Home Depot on West Park Boulevard and the opposite two for an alleged robbery of $452.60 in products at a Walmart Supercenter on Dallas Parkway.

The two other people accused within the Walmart robbery have been additionally charged with evading on foot, police mentioned.