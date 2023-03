Crowds will descend upon Houston in coming days to take in the points of interest and sounds of the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, and federal government are cautioning other people to watch out for counterfeit pieces and scams.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations are partnering with the Houston Police Department and different native legislation enforcement businesses to crack down on counterfeit products and tickets for the Final Four, officers stated.

- Advertisement - MORE ON EVENT: What does the Houston web hosting the Final Four imply for native companies? Florida Atlantic University, the University of Miami, the University of Connecticut and San Diego State University will duel it out April 1 to April 3 to decide the subsequent nationwide champion. And the instance is best for the ones taking a look to make a handy guide a rough dollar, consistent with federal legislation enforcement. Residents and the ones visiting to take in the video games will have to stay an eye fixed out for unauthorized crew products, faux tickets and different monetary schemes, officers stated. - Advertisement - People will have to at all times acquire tickets to the video games thru approved price ticket agents, consistent with federal government, as a result of tickets for the video games are best to be had on-line and thru cellular ticketing on smartphones. There aren’t any bodily tickets. Unauthorized sports activities memorabilia is a huge trade, consistent with the division. Between February 2022 and February 2023, government seized greater than 180,000 counterfeit pieces and made greater than 75 arrests.





tale via Source link