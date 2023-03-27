Tiger Woods partners with Mike Trout to build golf course in MLB All-Star’s New Jersey hometown

Tiger Woods and Mike Trout, two of the largest names in the PGA and MLB, respectively, are becoming a member of forces with plans to build a brand new golf course named Trout National – The Reserve in Vineland, New Jersey. The course, introduced Monday, is scheduled to open in 2025 with Woods’ golf course structure company — TGR Design — heading the trouble.

“It’s pretty incredible having a chance to own your own golf course,” Trout advised Sports Illustrated. “Getting Tiger to design it is crazy. If you had told me before that this would happen one day, I would have said you are crazy. It’s more than I ever thought possible.”

Trout, a local and resident of southern New Jersey, teased the announcement Sunday evening on social media. While Phillies devoted had been hoping for an not going addition to their workforce, they’re going to in the end want to accept a golf course situated 45 mins outdoor the town.

Trout National is anticipated to function 18 holes of championship golf, state of the art apply amenities, a stylish clubhouse, marriage ceremony chapel and five-star lodging.

“I’ve always watched Mike on the diamond, so when an opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National – The Reserve, I couldn’t pass it up,” Woods mentioned in his press unencumber. “It’s a great site for golf and our team’s looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John and Lorie.”

Despite sporting the torch as arguably the largest American-born title in Major League Baseball, Trout could not assist however comprise his pleasure when discussing the partnership with the 15-time primary champion.

“My favorite golfer growing up obviously was Tiger,” the three-time American League Most Valuable Player stated. “I thought it would be pretty cool to reach out. We reached out, got a positive vibe when we mentioned it and got his team down to the site. Once Tiger’s team came down to the site, they loved it. It’s surreal. I mean, it’s friggin’ Tiger! We talk now. I’m starting to get to know him. I talk to him over the telephone. It’s pretty crazy.”