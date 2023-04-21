Central District of California | Texas Man Indicted on Federal Charges for Alleged Death Threats to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters

LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted Brian Michael Gaherty, a Houston guy, on federal fees for allegedly making a sequence of telephone calls to the Hawthorne place of job of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and dangerous her with violence and dying. The indictment fees Gaherty with 4 counts of making threats in interstate communications and 4 counts of threatening a United States reliable.

Gaherty was once arrested on April 13 and charged with making threats to Rep. Waters, in addition to different elected officers and a news reporter in Houston. The indictment alleges that Gaherty referred to as Rep. Waters’ place of job 4 occasions final yr, leaving 4 voicemails that contained threats to the Congresswoman.

One of the voicemails allegedly threatened to “cut your throat.” The 4 counts of threatening a United States reliable price Gaherty with knowingly threatening to attack and kill Rep. Waters “with the intent to impede, intimidate and interfere with victim Congresswoman Waters” whilst she was once engaged within the efficiency of her reliable tasks.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada mentioned that “Threats to harm and kill an elected official impact the intended victim, her entire staff and every constituent who is not receiving services because the elected official is dealing with the security threat.”

Gaherty’s look in court docket ended in being ordered launched on $100,000 bond. He is anticipated to seem for arraignment in United States District Court in Los Angeles within the upcoming weeks.

The price of making threats to a United States reliable carries a most sentence of 10 years in federal jail. The price of making threats in interstate communications carries a most penalty of 5 years in jail. The United States Capitol Police and the FBI are recently investigating the topic. Assistant United States Attorney Laura A. Alexander of the General Crimes Section will probably be prosecuting this example.

An indictment comprises allegations {that a} defendant dedicated a criminal offense. All defendants are presumed blameless till confirmed accountable past an inexpensive doubt in a court docket of legislation.