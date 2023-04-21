Paxton issues alert warning of scammers using AG’s name to steal their information | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a consumer alert on Friday warning Texans about scammers who are using the Attorney General’s seal, name and signature in an attempt to steal their personal information.

Scammers are sending out letters using a seal that appears to be from the Social Security Administration and claims the Federal Trade Commission has discovered illegal activity being conducted using their Social Security number, Paxton’s warning states. The scam letter also claims the individual’s Social Security number has been suspended and that they are facing prosecution and significant jail time. In order to avoid penalties, they are told to call a toll-free number and provide their personal data.

“If you or anyone you know receives a letter or any other communication like this, please report the suspected fraud to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint here,” the AG consumer alert states.

The U.S. Inspector General has also issued similar alerts including Social Security-related scams. “Scammers are using U.S. mail delivery to send fraudulent letters, advising the recipient to call a toll-free number to activate an increase in SSA benefits, such as a cost-of-living adjustment,” one OIG warning states. “The letters appear to be from an SSA official and are designed to look like real SSA letterhead; however, they are not from SSA.”

“Recognizing the signs of a scam can help you avoid falling victim to one, the OIG has warned. It lists the types of scams being used, including scammers who:

threaten to suspend your Social Security number;

warn of arrest or legal action;

demand immediate payment;

require payment by gift card, prepaid debit card, Internet currency, or by mailing cash;

pressure you for personal information (date of birth, SSN or bank account number);

request secrecy;

threaten to seize your bank account;

promise to increase your Social Security benefit;

try to gain your trust by providing fake “documentation” or false “evidence”;

make demands and threats, or requests immediate action.

It also encourages Americans to report scams at oig.ssa.gov/report.

The Social Security Administration has also published extensive information and toolkits about scams using the agency’s letterhead or calls made by individuals falsely claiming to be SSA officials.

The FTC also published information, “What To Do if You Were Scammed,” to help consumers who might have paid money to a possible scammer or gave them access to their personal information, computer or phone.