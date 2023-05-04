Celtics’ Marcus Smart wins NBA Hustle Award for the third time in five seasons

Marcus Smart, guard for the Boston Celtics, has been named the winner of the 2023 NBA Hustle award, in keeping with the league’s announcement on Thursday. Smart additionally received the award in 2022 and 2019, making him the simplest participant to have received it greater than as soon as.

The NBA Hustle award acknowledges gamers who make effort performs that do not essentially display up in conventional field ratings however considerably impact their staff’s possibilities of successful. These effort performs are publicly tracked by way of the league and come with fees drawn, unfastened balls recovered, deflections, display screen assists, photographs contested, and field outs.

To be eligible for the award, gamers should have performed in a minimum of 58 video games and averaged a minimum of 24 mins. Among eligible gamers, Smart ranked tenth in fees drawn, 14th in unfastened balls recovered, sixteenth in deflections, thirty first in field outs (first amongst guards), and thirty seventh in display screen assists (moment amongst guards).

Smart’s newest win comes at a time when he performed an important position in the Celtics’ 121-87 victory in Game 2 in their second-round sequence in opposition to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite demanding a chest contusion in the sequence opener, Smart did somewhat little bit of the whole thing in recreation 2, together with post-ups, a opposite alley-oop, full-court force on protection, and diving for unfastened balls. He suffered a stinger in his proper shoulder and a lip laceration when Joel Embiid fell on most sensible of him in the third quarter however persisted and carried on.

“I’m sore, but I’m going to be okay,” Smart shared with journalists at TD Garden. “You see my lip’s busted, the shoulder, chest. But I pride myself on being a warrior.”

Smart additionally mentioned, “I play better hurt.”

The Hustle award’s moment position is going to Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, adopted by way of Aaron Nesmith of the Indiana Pacers, Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks, and Herbert Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans.