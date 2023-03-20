Cedar Hill ISD launches program for aspiring teachers

Christian James began instructing not up to two years after graduating from the district

CEDAR HILL, Texas — When Christian James graduated from Cedar Hill Collegiate High School, he knew it might open doorways.

“I never thought I’d be back in a school environment, but it is definitely interesting to be on the other side,” James stated.

Less than two years after leaving as a pupil, James got here again to the district as a instructor.

James, now 20, began remaining yr whilst he used to be nonetheless a teen. By doing so, he stunned no longer most effective himself, however his former major, Heath Koenig.

“I really did not expect him to be back at all,” stated Koenig, who’s now Cedar Hill ISD’s Executive Director of Elementary School Leadership.

He used to be in a position to begin instructing as a result of a brand new program in Cedar Hill ISD referred to as ‘Grow Your Own’ the place the district is addressing instructor shortages via permitting former scholars and team of workers to earn their instructing certificates whilst completing school.

James, who graduated highschool with part of his school credit already earned, nonetheless desires to be a weatherman at some point, however says he now has two passions.

“These kids are my world,” James stated. “It’s the best feeling in the world to know that you’re able to teach them something and they grow from it.”

He says it is helping that he’s just a few years older than those scholars.

“I know the lingo they speak, the videos they watch, the new apps they’re on,” James stated. “I know how to engage them on their level.”

He additionally understands his teachers higher and what they went thru to provide him an training.

That’s why he now seeks them out to invite for recommendation and forgiveness.

“I apologize to them every time I see them,” James laughed. “I say, ‘hey, I now realize what it is you went through and I’m so sorry for everything I ever did.’”