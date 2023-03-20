Tuesday, March 21, 2023
How Much People Tip in Florida Compared to Other States | Florida

Millions of hospitality industry workers – including most servers and bartenders – rely on tips for a majority of their income. In over a dozen states, tipped bar and restaurant workers earn a minimum wage of just $2.13 an hour. That comes to just over $17 for an eight-hour shift, with the rest of their earnings dictated by the whims of their customers. While the average customer tips between 15% and 20%, some leave much more, and some much less.

Although tipping is not mandatory at most restaurants, the majority of customers do leave a gratuity. According to a report by Toast, a restaurant point of sale and management system, tips at full-service restaurants during the fourth quarter of 2022 averaged 19.6%, while those at quick-service (i.e., fast-food) places averaged 15.9%.

The same report found that in Florida, the average tip at restaurants is 18.3%, the third lowest among states.

As is the case nationwide, Florida residents are more likely to give higher tips at full-service restaurants than at quick-service establishments. The average tip at a full-service restaurant in the state is 18.6%, compared to 16.2% at quick-service restaurants.

All data in this story is from the Restaurant Trends Report. Data was collected from about 79,000 locations where a tip was added to the order via a card or digital payment. Cash tips are not included in analysis.

State Avg. restaurant tip (%) Avg. full-service restaurant tip (%) Avg. quick-service restaurant tip (%)
Alabama 19.4 20.0 16.6
Alaska 19.6 20.0 18.1
Arizona 19.3 20.1 15.8
Arkansas 19.0 19.7 16.5
California 17.5 18.2 15.0
Colorado 19.9 20.6 16.9
Connecticut 19.3 19.9 14.8
Delaware 21.8 22.5 17.8
Florida 18.3 18.6 16.2
Georgia 19.3 19.9 16.3
Hawaii 18.7 19.2 16.6
Idaho 19.6 20.4 16.3
Illinois 19.3 19.8 15.6
Indiana 20.8 21.3 17.1
Iowa 20.0 20.2 18.0
Kansas 19.9 20.7 15.6
Kentucky 20.7 20.9 18.6
Louisiana 18.8 19.3 16.5
Maine 20.3 21.2 15.9
Maryland 19.7 20.3 15.7
Massachusetts 19.4 20.3 15.0
Michigan 20.2 20.7 16.7
Minnesota 19.2 19.6 16.6
Mississippi 19.1 19.5 16.5
Missouri 20.1 20.8 17.1
Montana 20.1 20.9 17.3
Nebraska 19.9 20.4 16.8
Nevada 18.4 19.3 15.3
New Hampshire 20.6 21.7 15.6
New Jersey 19.0 19.7 14.6
New Mexico 18.9 20.2 14.4
New York 18.7 19.2 15.4
North Carolina 19.6 20.1 16.7
North Dakota 19.7 20.0 18.0
Ohio 20.6 21.0 18.3
Oklahoma 19.2 19.9 16.0
Oregon 19.4 20.0 17.6
Pennsylvania 20.3 20.8 16.4
Rhode Island 20.1 20.9 15.6
South Carolina 20.4 20.9 17.1
South Dakota 19.4 19.9 16.9
Tennessee 19.5 20.3 16.4
Texas 18.9 19.7 15.8
Utah 19.2 20.4 15.3
Vermont 19.5 20.1 17.3
Virginia 19.5 20.1 15.7
Washington 18.2 18.7 16.1
West Virginia 20.6 20.9 17.8
Wisconsin 20.3 20.6 18.4
Wyoming 20.8 21.1 18.7

 


This article First appeared in the center square

