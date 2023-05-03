Cash App founder Bob Lee stabbed in chest, hip: Autopsy records

Cash App founder Bob Lee used to be stabbed 3 times, two times in the chest and as soon as in the hip, in line with post-mortem paperwork launched Tuesday.

Lee, 43, an govt at cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, used to be killed ultimate month in the San Francisco community of Rincon Hill, the San Francisco Police Department stated.

Doctors at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital carried out surgical procedures on him for hours however may no longer stay him alive — his dying wasn’t referred to as till 6:49 a.m. in the operation room, 4 hours after the 911 name for assist, the post-mortem paperwork display.

His explanation for dying is indexed as more than one stab wounds. One of the moves, in his left chest, penetrated his center, the paperwork display. The inner most wound, in his left higher chest, used to be roughly 5 inches, in line with the records.

When he to begin with arrived on the health facility, Lee used to be recognized via his driving force’s license, regardless that used to be formally indexed as a John Doe till his id used to be showed via fingerprint comparability, in line with the paperwork.

In his frame, the scientific examiner discovered alcohol, cocaine, ketamine and allergic reaction medicines, in line with the post-mortem paperwork. The records don’t specify what can have been from health facility intervention when he used to be present process surgical procedure.

A fellow tech govt has been arrested and charged with homicide in reference to Lee’s dying. The suspect, 38-year-old Nima Momeni, is the landlord of an Emeryville, California-based corporate referred to as Expand IT.

Momeni’s arraignment, which were rescheduled to Tuesday, has been once more moved to May 18.

Prosecutors allege that Momeni drove Lee to a gloomy, secluded space on April 4 and stabbed him with a kitchen knife, in line with a movement filed ultimate month. Police later discovered a kind of 4-inch blade on the scene that seemed to have blood on it, the record stated.

During the former afternoon, Lee frolicked with Momeni’s sister and a witness, who recognized themself as an in depth good friend of Lee, prosecutors stated.

Lee reassured Momeni that not anything irrelevant had taken position, the witness stated to police.

Early the next morning, at about 2 a.m., digicam photos confirmed Lee and Momeni leaving Lee’s resort and entering Momeni’s automobile, a BMW Z4, prosecutors stated.

Video presentations the BMW pressure to a secluded and darkish space the place the 2 males were given out of the automobile. Momeni “moved toward” Lee, and the BMW drove clear of the scene at prime pace, in line with the court docket record.