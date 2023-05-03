Armed suspect in devil mask tries to enter Florida strip club, gets tackled by security

- Advertisement -

Police in Florida say “dozens of lives” were saved by alert security guards at a gentleman’s club who took down an armed man wearing a red devil mask who was trying to get in.

The Tampa Police Department said the suspect, named as 44-year-old Michael Rudman, arrived at the Mons Venus venue with a firearm in one hand and a flashlight in the other. They say he was wearing a devil mask with “Kill” and “Darkk One” written on his arms.

- Advertisement -

“Upon seeing the firearm, a security guard at the venue engaged the suspect and knocked the weapon out of his hand. During the incident, a single round from the suspect’s gun struck the front door of the venue,” Tampa police said.

MORE NEWS: Daytona Beach police make arrest in reported hit-and-run incident that injured toddler

- Advertisement -

“No one was injured inside the venue. One of the three security guards involved suffered minor injuries because of the altercation that ensued with Rudman,” police said.

When officers arrived at the scene they located additional ammunition, knives, and firearm accessories in Rudman’s truck. They also found two fully loaded magazines in his pocket, police said.

“There is no question that the security guards who disarmed this suspect saved dozens of lives,” Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Police said Rudman’s motive was unknown and was still under investigation. However, police said detectives learned that Rudman had visited the establishment the night prior.