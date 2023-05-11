Carlos Correa defends Twins fans booing him amid rough start to new contract: ‘I’d boo myself, too’

The Minnesota Twins suffered a 6-1 defeat by the hands of the San Diego Padres on Tuesday evening at Target Field, which noticed some fans categorical their dissatisfaction with big name shortstop Carlos Correa thru boos. While the Twins handle a 19-17 report that assists in keeping them two video games forward within the AL Central, Correa, who opted out of his prior contract with the staff in 2022 prior to sooner or later returning underneath a $200 million, six-year deal, is totally acutely aware of the fans’ reactions.

Correa consents with those that booed him and mentioned, “I’d boo myself, too, with the amount of money I’m making if I’m playing like that and I’m in the stands. Obviously [the booing] is acceptable. It’s part of the game, part of sports. Fans want production and fans want a team that’s going to compete out there and win games. It’s to be expected when you play poorly.”

- Advertisement -

Although his previous baseball accolades unquestionably justify his top contract worth, Correa has struggled to produce this season, hitting .185/.261/.363 with 30 strikeouts in 124 at-bats. Yet, Correa’s hitting statistics don’t seem to be wholly unfavorable: he hits the ball laborious, and his present laborious hit share and barrel share are upper than closing 12 months’s. He may be a two-time All-Star and has been part of 3 pennant-winning groups and one World Series champion.

This season’s gradual start isn’t out of persona for Correa, who started the former season with a subpar efficiency that became good fortune in a while, and he these days stays a profession .279/.358/.479 hitter at best 28 years previous. Correa acknowledges that the quantity of the fans’ discontent is proportional to the price of his contract, and he stays curious about turning in a powerful sufficient efficiency to meet the ones expectancies.