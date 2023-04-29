Candice Warner opens up on the simple sporting ‘therapy’ that stopped her from turning to pills

- Advertisement -

Former champion ironwoman grew to become cricket WAG Candice Warner has published how turning to operating for treatment helped her flip her existence round when she put herself thru the wringer and misplaced her id as a teen.

The 38-year-old advised an target market at the release of her guide Running Strong that she sought assist when she put an excessive amount of force on herself as she solid a name as considered one of Australia’s best younger triathletes.

Warner advised the target market that whilst she have been operating so as to additional her occupation in the game, beginning to jog only to assist her psychological state used to be a turning level in her existence.

‘I feel again to the woman who prescribed this to me as an alternative of claiming, right here, take this pill, take this drugs, she in fact understood me for who I used to be and what I in fact wanted,’ she stated on Thursday.

‘She did not label me or put me into a undeniable nook, she simply stated, “You need to run. You need to run for you and free your mind.

‘If it means running fast, running slow, going for 10 kilometres or two, it doesn’t matter – you need to get outside.

‘This was probably in my late teens and just putting too much pressure on myself, even at such a young age, to want to be the best … when you lose your identity, not knowing where you fit in or what your next step is.

‘For me, that was what happened with my career – turning professional at 14 and then having that taken away from me – I was always Candice Falzon the ironwoman, then I was just Candice Falzon.’

Warner explained that she still uses running as a ‘coping mechanism’ as it makes her feel like she can ‘get through anything’.

And as the revelations in Running Strong prove, she’s had plenty of obstacles to get over in her life.

Warner’s book covers her infamous ‘toilet tryst’ with NRL icon turned All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams, which was used by South African cricket supporters to get under her husband David’s skin on Australia’s disastrous tour in 2018.

The fans wore masks with Williams’ face on them while she sat in the stands during the Test matches, and South African player Quinton de Kock allegedly brought the incident up in a verbal battle with David before the pair scuffled outside their dressing rooms.

Warner revealed that she blamed herself for the fracas.

‘When your name and your past gets dragged up for the few weeks in the lead-up to being sent home, you definitely feel like you are somewhat to blame,’ she said.

‘Maybe not entirely to blame, but there’s a part of you that goes, if all that in the lead-up didn’t build so much tension, didn’t build so much anger between the two teams, then – you don’t know [what might have happened] … That’s where I thought it was all my fault.’

Warner has also recently revealed that she used to run with the infamous Maroubra surf gang the Bra Boys during her teenage years, growing to see them as ‘just like brothers’ even though they were ‘really rough’.

‘I take into accout there used to be this at some point. I used to be doing my coaching and we have been operating laps of the seashore and ‘bang, bang.’ You simply heard (the pictures) and right away you simply knew. Someone has been shot,’ she advised the Matty Johns Podcast.

‘There was a drive-by shooting and one of our friends had just been shot. This is what it was like growing up in Maroubra in the early ’90s.’