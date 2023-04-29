Astros’ Yordan Alvarez gets uplifting injury update from Dusty Baker

The Houston Astros are lately with out Yordan Alvarez because of a neck injury, however the outfielder and designated hitter is appearing indicators of development in his restoration, in keeping with Dusty Baker’s newest feedback at the scenario.

Alvarez has been sidelined since final Sunday and ignored all of the sequence in opposition to the Tampa Bay Rays because of his lingering neck factor. This has additionally led to him being dominated out for the beginning of the Astros’ upcoming matchup in opposition to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Despite this setback, Baker instructed journalists previous to the sport that Alvarez is “doing better” and thought to be “day-to-day.” In truth, the 25-year-old even participated in pregame actions sooner than being dominated out in opposition to the Phillies, as reported by means of Mark Berman of Fox 26.

Dusty Baker says Yordan Alvarez is feeling higher and is daily. Dusty additionally says Chas McCormick will start a rehab task with Corpus day after today. pic.twitter.com/Px0my2gOPz — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 28, 2023

Given that Alvarez has no longer been positioned at the Astros’ injured record, there’s a probability that he would possibly go back to the sport quickly. This is encouraging news, particularly taking into consideration that Alvarez has been a very important participant for the group, having established himself as some of the recreation’s best hitters.

Alvarez has hit 3 doubles, six house runs, and 27 RBI with a batting reasonable of .253 within the 20 video games he has performed to this point this season.

In the interim, Rylan Bannon is anticipated to function the designated hitter for the Astros, as they anticipate Alvarez’s go back. The group was once in a position to move 2-1 in opposition to the Rays even with out Alvarez, and they’re going to be hoping for equivalent luck as they input their three-game sequence in opposition to the Phillies.