Canadian police investigating alleged Chinese ‘police stations’

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have recognized two alleged Chinese police stations in Quebec and are investigating them, RCMP showed in a commentary to ABC News Friday.

The two alleged stations are in Montreal and Brossard, RCMP Sergeant Charles Poirier mentioned.

“The RCMP recognizes that Canadians of Chinese origin have been victims of the possible activities conducted by these centres,” Poirier mentioned. “These activities and any other form of intimidation, harassment or harmful targeting of diaspora communities or individuals in Canada will not be tolerated.”

Because the investigation is ongoing, RCMP may just no longer be offering additional main points at the scenario, Poirier mentioned.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) automotive alongside Roxham Road in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, Canada, March 5, 2023.

Similar “police stations” were established within the U.S., in step with Safeguard Defenders, a European-based human rights group. The crew printed their investigation appearing the place the alleged Chinese “police stations” are within the U.S. in Sept. 2022.

FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed worry about those unauthorized police stations all through a congressional listening to in November 2022.

“I’m very concerned about this. We are aware of the existence of these stations,” Wray informed a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee listening to in November.

“But to me, it is outrageous to think that the Chinese police would attempt to set up shop, you know, in New York, let’s say, without proper coordination. It violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes,” he added.