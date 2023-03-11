Saturday, March 11, 2023
Texas

Collin Co. officer dies after off-duty crash

By accuratenewsinfo
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Collin County Sheriff’s Office officer has died just about every week after being hospitalized in an off-duty visitors coincidence, consistent with the dept. 

The sheriff’s administrative center stated Detention Officer Benjamin Held was once occupied with an off-duty visitors coincidence closing week and was once flown to a space sanatorium, the place he was once placed on lifestyles strengthen.

Helm suffered vital head trauma, CCSO stated. 

CCSO introduced Friday that Helm have been taken off lifestyles strengthen and gave up the ghost. The division stated Helm is an organ donor, and an organ stroll could be held for him.  

“We ask the citizens of Collin County to pray for Held’s family, loved ones, friends, and fellow officers as they mourn this devastating loss,” CCSO added.

Helm leaves at the back of a spouse and an 11-year-old son.



