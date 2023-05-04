Calvin Davis, US Olympic runner who won bronze at ’96 Games, dies







Calvin Davis, the Olympic bronze medalist within the 400 hurdles at the 1996 Atlanta Games, has kicked the bucket at the age of 51. The University of Arkansas, the place he attended school, showed his loss of life on Monday, and USA Track and Field additionally showed the news. No explanation for loss of life has been reported.

Originally a 400-meter runner, Davis discovered his true interest within the 400 hurdles, the place he excelled and in the end earned a medal at the 1996 Olympics at the back of teammate Derrick Adkins and Samuel Matete of Zambia.

- Advertisement -

Born in Alabama, Davis used to be a standout monitor and soccer athlete in highschool earlier than attending Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. He then transferred to the University of Arkansas and won more than one NCAA titles within the 400.

After his a hit athletic profession, Davis turned into a trainer. His have an effect on at the recreation is simple and his loss of life has been deeply felt through the athletics neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

In addition to Davis’ passing, it used to be introduced on Wednesday that Tori Bowie, a sprinter who won 3 Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has additionally kicked the bucket at the age of 32. Bowie won silver within the 100 and bronze within the 200 at the Olympics, and in addition ran the anchor leg at the gold medal-winning 4×100 staff with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner. The explanation for her loss of life has no longer been reported.

USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel expressed deep unhappiness at the lack of Bowie, announcing, “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”