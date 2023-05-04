Critterville Animal Shelter owner arrested on 39 counts of animal cruelty

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Animal Control Officers (ACO) had been known as to a place of abode on East Yale Lane in Hernando after receiving a request for a well-being test on animals. Lisa Bennett, the owner of Critterville Animal Shelter, used to be arrested and charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty and 4 counts of annoyed animal cruelty, with a complete bond of $47,000. This used to be after 42 animals, 35 cats, and 7 canines had been rescued from the place of abode.

According to officers, the CCSO and ACO were tracking the place of abode, which additionally serves because the native animal refuge, for a number of years. The yard had a number of grimy sheds and enclosures the place maximum of the animals had been housed. A robust scent of ammonia, urine-soaked flooring, overflowing litterboxes, and fecal subject coated just about each floor. ACO discovered a couple of extraordinarily in poor health cats coated in fleas, with urine and feces disheveled into their fur. A cat used to be discovered lifeless in a cage, assumed to were there for a number of days. Five canines had been present in tiny cages on the patio, and a fridge with rotten meals and lifeless maggots used to be additionally discovered. When the government opened the freezer door, they discovered two lifeless cats wrapped in blankets and zip-tied.

Most of the animals had been in poor health, and all of them had been seized via the CCSO and ACO and transported to the Citrus County Animal Shelter for analysis. This is an ongoing investigation, and extra updates will practice.