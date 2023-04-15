Bus with musicians crashes in western India, killing 13

A passenger bus wearing dozens of participants of a track troupe has fallen right into a gorge in western India, killing 13 other folks and injuring 29

The bus used to be on its strategy to Mumbai, India’s monetary capital, in Maharashtra state, from Pune town, the place the musicians held a efficiency, mentioned Atul Zende, a police officer. The actual explanation for the crash used to be now not in an instant recognized.

Zende mentioned many of the passengers who died had been a part of the track troupe from Mumbai.

He mentioned rescue staff pulled out the badly injured from the wreckage of the bus and despatched them to a health facility.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the coincidence and introduced financial reduction to the sufferers’ households.

Deadly highway injuries are commonplace in India because of reckless using, poorly maintained roads and getting old cars. More than 110,000 persons are killed annually in highway injuries throughout India, in line with police.