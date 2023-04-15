FGCU student accused of tweeting mass school shooting threat released on bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, Fox 4 showed that Florida Gulf Coast University student, 25-year-old Wesley Ricardo Huffman bonded out of prison after Lee County Sheriff’s Office charged him with a written threat of mass shooting.

Fox 4 showed that Huffman posted the $25,000.00 bond because of this he’s now not in police custody.

Oliver Long, a freshman at FGCU mentioned the threat has executed greater than make an affect on campus.

“I have definitely heard people say that they are scared to go to class, like not comfortable to be walking around campus,” mentioned Long.

Pamella Seay, a legislation professor at FGCU and a certified lawyer mentioned a bond is about to make sure any individual seems at trial.

“There is a second purpose and that is to ensure the safety of the community,” mentioned Seay. Unable to speak particularly about Huffman’s case, Fox 4 requested Seay what components may just play into protecting any individual in custody for public protection.

“You have seen this on occasion when there has been a very egregious crime and a person is kept in custody because what they might do if let out they might threaten witnesses there is a possibility of harm to others,” mentioned Seay.

Public protection used to be being ensured by way of the FGCU campus police on Twitter.

Seay mentioned some bail stipulations come with turning over any guns the individual has as a contingency of bail. “And that’s fairly common when you have a situation where a person has threatened violence or perhaps they have had some past issue involving guns,” mentioned Seay.

Regardless of stipulations say no quantity of safety can fit the truth that Huffman is out of prison.

“That is definitely unnerving it doesn’t matter how much security we have here,” mentioned Long.

FGCU Police mentioned in pressing scenarios, name 911 or dial (239) 590-1900, or you’ll use the Guardian Eagle App.

UPD Safety Escorts: Contact UPD at 239-590-1900 to request an escort.