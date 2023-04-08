Burnley seal promotion back to Premier League

Burnley have sealed their spot back within the Premier League subsequent season thank you to Friday’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.
The Clarets had been sensational this season below Vincent Kompany and are favourites to pass on and safe the Championship identify, however victory on the Riverside on Friday now method they are able to not end out of doors the automated promotion spots.
With seven video games to pass within the season, Burnley are actually 11 issues transparent of Sheffield United in 2nd position and a whopping 19 forward of the playoff race and third-placed Luton Town, who opened the door for Kompany’s facet after failing to beat Millwall previous within the day.
It marks a direct go back to the Premier League for Burnley, who have been relegated final season after completing 18th.
Iconic supervisor Sean Dyche was once sacked in opposition to the top of the season, with caretaker supervisor Mike Jackson failing to lead Burnley clear of the drop zone.
Former Manchester City defender Kompany was once introduced in to oversee a vital exchange at Turf Moor all through the summer season and the boss has no longer upset, growing one of the crucial thrilling groups in English soccer.
Top scorer Nathan Tella, on mortgage from Southampton, has excelled along different loanees like Ian Maatsen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, leaving Burnley dealing with a catch 22 situation when it comes to protecting their best performers subsequent summer season.
Premier League groups are limited to simply two loans from different golf equipment within the department and would possibly simplest have one participant on mortgage from anyone workforce, which means one of the vital aforementioned trio would have to be signed completely if Kompany is to stay his core in combination.
