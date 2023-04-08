Twitter reactions: All-round Krunal Pandya drives LSG to emphatic win over SRH in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) produced an impactful efficiency in their fit towards Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium to sign in their 2d win in the continued Indian Premier League (IPL).

Krunal Pandya was once the wrecker-in-chief for the Super Giants as he got here up with an all-round display to earn his facet an excellent triumph in entrance in their house crowd.

Batting first, Sunrisers struggled to construct any momentum and in the end ended their innings with a complete of 121/8 in their 20 overs. Anmolpreet Singh top-scored for the 2016 champions with 31 runs off 26 deliveries.

Krunal was once the standout bowler for the Super Giants, with figures of three/18 in his quota of 4 overs. He dismantled the SRH batting unit by means of taking wickets of Anmolpreet, Mayank Agarwal (8) and Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram (0).

In reaction, LSG made a cast get started to their innings, with captain KL Rahul and opener Kyle Mayers hanging on 35 runs for the outlet wicket on a difficult floor. They misplaced Rahul (35) and Mayers (13) within the powerplay prior to Krunal stepped up and performed a an important knock of 34 runs off 23 deliveries to information his staff to victory with 4 overs to spare.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Nicholas Pooran finishes issues off in taste.@LucknowIPL chase down the objective with 4 overs to spare as they beat #SRH by means of 5 wickets. Scorecard – https://t.co/7Mh0bHCrTi #TATAIPL #LSGvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/STXF5KLMuI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2023

The pitch in Lucknow certainly has some devils hidden for the spinners. Looks like SRH get ready for Mark Wood however Krunal Pandya got here out in fact. #LSGvsSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Eh3TxeA8Wm — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 7, 2023

#LSG have performed this fantastically. Showing how to bat in this floor. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2023

A recreation to take into accout for Krunal Pandya: – 3/18 in 4 overs.

– 34 in 23 balls. – He did his process excellently in each the departments, an excellent all around efficiency for him! pic.twitter.com/sfLWPhbJI7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 7, 2023

Krunal Pandya in this fit vs SRH: •With the ball: 4-0-18-3

•With the bat: 34(23). What a All-round efficiency by means of Krunal Pandya, exceptional! pic.twitter.com/vHzKKsAmoZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 7, 2023

Lord Krunal Pandya

3 Wickets in 3 Overs MI Spinners

Last 3 fits – 2 Wickets#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/zUixNUdIOO — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 7, 2023

