Twitter reactions: All-round Krunal Pandya drives LSG to emphatic win over SRH in IPL 2023

Twitter reactions: All-round Krunal Pandya drives LSG to emphatic win over SRH in IPL 2023


Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) produced an impactful efficiency in their fit towards Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium to sign in their 2d win in the continued Indian Premier League (IPL).

Krunal Pandya was once the wrecker-in-chief for the Super Giants as he got here up with an all-round display to earn his facet an excellent triumph in entrance in their house crowd.

Batting first, Sunrisers struggled to construct any momentum and in the end ended their innings with a complete of 121/8 in their 20 overs. Anmolpreet Singh top-scored for the 2016 champions with 31 runs off 26 deliveries.

Krunal was once the standout bowler for the Super Giants, with figures of three/18 in his quota of 4 overs. He dismantled the SRH batting unit by means of taking wickets of Anmolpreet, Mayank Agarwal (8) and Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram (0).

In reaction, LSG made a cast get started to their innings, with captain KL Rahul and opener Kyle Mayers hanging on 35 runs for the outlet wicket on a difficult floor. They misplaced Rahul (35) and Mayers (13) within the powerplay prior to Krunal stepped up and performed a an important knock of 34 runs off 23 deliveries to information his staff to victory with 4 overs to spare.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

