Browns’ Kevin Stefanski, Deshaun Watson address potentially adding DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins, the previous All-Pro vast receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, is now a loose agent, and despite the fact that he’s set to show 31, he’s anticipated to obtain a large number of gives. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are thought to be the favorites to signal Hopkins; alternatively, the Cleveland Browns is usually a darkish horse within the race.

Kevin Stefanski, the top trainer of the Browns, was once requested by means of journalists on Tuesday if the group is thinking about signing Hopkins since his former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, signed a completely assured, five-year $230 million contract with the Browns closing season. Stefanski spoke back by means of pronouncing, “I really, really like our wide receiver room. I love the guys that are in there. Andrew (Berry) and his crew are always looking at every avenue and that type of thing, so I won’t comment specifically on the player other than to say that I really like our roster.”

Watson, who has been a long-time pal of Hopkins since earlier than they turned into execs, said that he would really like to peer Hopkins signal with the Browns right through an interview with journalists. However, he additionally famous that it’s as much as the Browns entrance administrative center to come to a decision whether they want to be offering him a freelance. “I know there’s a lot of things swirling around in the media of him possibly coming to Cleveland,” Watson stated. “For me, my answer to that is of course we would love to have him. He knows that. We had a lot of connections. But that’s kind of out of my range of things of kind of coordinating things. All I can do is make a call and see what happens and let A.B. [general manager Andrew Berry] do the rest.”

One doable factor that the Browns might come across in the event that they wish to signal Hopkins pertains to cash since they just have $6.9 million in cap area, in keeping with Over The Cap. The group’s receiving corps contains Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman, with Hopkins as a possible big-name addition. The Browns had underwhelming offensive performances closing season, rating twenty fifth or worse in issues consistent with recreation and yards consistent with recreation with Watson because the starter. In distinction, when Jacoby Brissett was once below middle from Weeks 1-12, they have been within the best 12 in each classes.