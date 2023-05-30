L.A. hospital seeks help identifying man found unconscious

Northridge Hospital managers are looking for help in identifying a male affected person they won previous this month. The man was once came upon unconscious on May 17 within the 18900 block of Runnymeade Street in Reseda close to flats, in line with a spokesperson for the hospital.

He was once missing any type of identity or information to help in his identity by means of clinical body of workers. The hospital recognized him as a white male between the ages of fifty and 60, status 5 ft tall and weighing 139 kilos, with blue eyes and grayish/mild brown hair.

- Advertisement -

To document any information, dial 747-242-7317 or 747-242-7866.