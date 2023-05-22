Brittney Griner Returns to the WNBA With Weekend of Celebration

PHOENIX — The public cope with announcer paused earlier than introducing the ultimate participant in the Mercury’s beginning lineup on Sunday. The track “Coming Home” by way of Skylar Grey started to play, after which Brittney Griner seemed on a crimson carpet with tall video displays in the back of her, an front befitting a rock celebrity.

It used to be Griner’s first regular-season house sport since 2021. She neglected ultimate season as a result of she used to be imprisoned in Russia, stuck in a geopolitical showdown between Washington and Moscow. But on Sunday, mins earlier than her workforce confronted the Chicago Sky, Griner stood along with her palms crossed in an “X” in entrance of her chest to recognize the Mercury fan base, which has the nickname the X-factor. Then she ran down the crimson carpet and onto the court docket.

Griner embraced the Sky starters at part court docket, wiping tears as she tightened her shorts, tucked in her jersey and ready for the tipoff. She scored the sport’s first 3 issues, energizing the hundreds of fanatics who had come to see her.