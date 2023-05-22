Terrence Howard, Jena Malone to star in `The Movers`







Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Terrence Howard (Iron Man), and Tom Everett Scott (La La Land) were signed on for the movie, titled The Movers. Writer-director Giorgio Serafini stated, “The Movers is a paranoid supernatural thriller in constant motion. Always unsettling, its action is dictated by a nerve-racking countdown right up to the end.”

Interestingly, the casting of Howard in the film comes round 5 months after he introduced that he used to be retiring. Back in 2019, the actor had first of all retired, regardless that he stepped again out of it to take part in some extra initiatives. But by means of December 2022, he stated that he had reached “the end” of his performing profession, feeling that he’d given all that he can as an actor.

- Advertisement -

Also Read: Social media star from Dharavi, Maleesha Kharwa will get signed for 2 Hollywood motion pictures

This tale has been sourced from a 3rd birthday party syndicated feed, businesses. Mid-day accepts no duty or legal responsibility for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and information of the textual content. Mid-day control/mid-day.com reserves the only proper to adjust, delete or take away (with out realize) the content material in its absolute discretion for any reason why in any way





Source link