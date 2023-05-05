Britain close in on ice hockey World Championships promotion with a fourth win in Nottingham

Britain are final in on a direct go back after 4 wins in the second one tier

Great Britain returned to the highest in their World Championships team and stayed on direction for a go back to the elite stage of ice hockey with a 7-0 win over Romania in Nottingham.

Britain now want best a level in opposition to Italy in their ultimate fit in this Division One Group A on Friday to seal a go back to the highest desk of the game they left ultimate 12 months after they have been relegated in Finland after a four-year keep on the perfect stage.

A fourth win in 4 video games as hosts of this team was once sealed for GB in the second one length on Wednesday after they scored 3 unanswered targets in opposition to Romania, Brett Perlini, Liam Kirk, with his 8th level in 4 video games, and Jonathan Phillips all discovering the web after a goalless first length.

It was once simply what GB had to ease their nerves after Italy had defeated Lithuania 6-4 and Poland, the marvel bundle in this match, had thrashed Korea 7-0 to go away the drive on the hosts regardless of their wins in opposition to Korea, Poland and Lithuania.

Two groups will probably be promoted and it’s going to all come all the way down to Friday’s ultimate recreation when Britain should beat Italy and sign up for Poland in returning to the perfect stage. A defeat, in the meantime, will depart GB annoyed and dealing with a 2nd season in the second one tier.

Coventry’s Johnny Curran sealed GB’s win with his first World Championships purpose when he deflected Evan Mosey’s shot into the Romanian web and Sam Ruopp, any other GB first, added a 5th on the power-play to emphasize Britain’s superiority.

Mosey added a 6th on the power-play as Romania, so defiant in the primary length, after all ran out of steam and Josh Waller finished the scoring for a rampant GB.

Cardiff’s Ben Bowns, GB’s remarkable goalminder, finished his 3rd shut-out in 4 video games in this match by means of saving 13 photographs to seal his workforce’s evening.

‘We’re more than happy,’ stated GB defenceman Davey Phillips, captain on the evening to rejoice his 100thcap. ‘We started a little slowly but as the game went on we got into the groove and finished how we wanted to.’