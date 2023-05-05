2 Colorado residents arrested for allegedly setting booby traps, injuring 1 person

- Advertisement -

Two Colorado residents have been arrested after the device they set outside their front door injured a person.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on March 10 referencing someone being injured by a “possible booby trap.”

- Advertisement -

The victim told officials he was conducting business in Highlands Ranch, when he heard and felt a loud boom as he went to the front door of one of the houses.

When he looked down, he saw that a wire was caught around his lower leg. The victim also described pain in his ear and affected vision.

- Advertisement -







He told the deputy that he believed the wire was suspended over one of the steps leading up to the front door. He also said he was confronted by a male, who he thought was the homeowner. That’s when the victim then left the area, and with the help of a coworker, went to the hospital.

A few days later, while detectives were investigating the incident, they said they saw a similar device, as described by the victim, in the same area, on the steps leading to the front door.

While detectives were investigating the incident, they said they found a similar device, as described by the victim, on the door’s steps. (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)



On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the house, where they noticed the device still near the front door and a similar device located on the steps of the back of the house.

As a result of the search warrant, and a short stand-off by a female inside, two individuals were taken into custody, according to the department.

Photos of the “booby trap” device investigated by officials. (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)



Bryan Hill and Tracy Remington were booked with several charges, including 2nd-degree assault, felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond is currently set at $25,000.





This story was reported from Los Angeles.