Bringing Broadway’s “Life of Pi” tiger to life

First a bestselling novel, then an Oscar-winning film, and now a Tony-nominated hit play, “Life of Pi” has captivated audiences with its story of a tender boy and a Bengal tiger suffering to keep alive whilst adrift on a small boat. Hiran Abeysekera has portrayed the name persona onstage because the display’s debut.

“We all thought, ‘Oh, wow, we have something special that could take us places,” Abeysekera mentioned. And certainly it has. The West End manufacturing has won 5 Olivier Awards, together with a absolute best supporting actor award for the puppetry group that controls the tiger.

The Broadway manufacturing additionally won 5 Tony nominations this week, together with absolute best director and absolute best sound design, regardless that none in particular for the tiger’s group. Interestingly, all of the sounds the tiger makes, together with the roars, come from the puppeteers themselves all the way through every reside efficiency, now not a backing monitor. “There’s lots of people working together,” mentioned Scarlet Wilderink, one of the puppeteers. “Designers, makers, sculptors, actors. So many people backstage and on stage that do so much to make this happen.”