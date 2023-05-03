NFL prompted AI to make art for different cities. Here is Dallas’







The NFL Draft is a dream come true for beginners who’re decided on, and the ones provide on Day 1 had the chance to take part in a novel photoshoot. The backdrop for the photoshoot was once created thru AI-generated photographs of the groups and towns the place the draftees had been decided on. The response to those photographs was once not anything in need of amazed!

The NFL Twitter web page prompted in a video, “What happens when AI designed art for every team’s city?” The Cowboys weren’t left at the back of, and their AI-generated symbol featured a hallway with the Dallas “star” highlighting the ceiling, encapsulated in different sun shades of blue. While Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick out, Mazi Smith, was once no longer provide on the NFL Draft in Kansas City, his crew had his AI-generated symbol able.